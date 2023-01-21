Rapoport: Vikings Request Interview With Steelers’ Brian Flores For DC Position

The Minnesota Vikings are the latest team to request an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive assistant Brian Flores, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who tweeted the news moments ago.

The #Vikings have requested permission to speak with #Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores for their newly vacant DC job, source said. Coach Kevin O’Connell and Flores overlapped in New England for a year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2023

Minnesota is now the fourth team to hold or request an interview with Flores. The Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell earlier this week, creating the vacancy.

As Rapoport notes, there are some connections. Flores and head coach Kevin O’Connell spent time together in New England.

The Vikings had a strong season this year but were eliminated on Wild Card weekend, losing to the New York Giants 31-24.

In addition to Minnesota, the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals have also requested or held interviews with Flores. The Browns and Falcons did so for a coordinator position while the Cardinals have requested an interview for Flores to fill their head coaching vacancy. The Browns job is the only one that’s been filled, the team hiring Jim Schwartz on Tuesday. Flores also has close ties to Arizona and is considered one of the favorites for the job.

Pittsburgh hired Flores last February as a senior assistant and linebackers coach. Flores primarily worked with the team’s inside linebackers this year.

The Steelers would not receive draft compensation if Flores takes any of these jobs. So far, the only coaching staff change has been the loss of assistant coach Blaine Stewart, who left to become the TEs coach at West Virginia.