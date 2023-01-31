OT Dawand Jones Versus EDGE Isaiah Foskey Is Senior Bowl Matchup To Watch

Two highly touted prospects at the Senior Bowl this week are Notre Dame LB Isaiah Foskey and Ohio State OT Dawand Jones. The two had their first crack at each other in the first week of the 2022 college football season with Foskey having a quiet game in the 21-10 loss.

Here are a couple clips from that matchup, with each player getting the better of the other in each clip.

At the introductory press conference for the Senior Bowl, Foskey was one of the two players chosen to kick off the process. He was asked about which one-on-one matchup he was most looking forward to this week in Mobile.

“I feel like a lot of hype has been around Dawand Jones, so that’s one guy I’ve been really studying film about and like wanted to go against him,” Foskey said.

The two figure to have plenty of reps against each other this week, but they are unfortunately both on the National Team roster, so we won’t get to see any live game action.

Jones shocked the draft twitter community as Jim Nagy teased some of his measurements, including a ridiculous 89.5″ wingspan.

Our @seniorbowl scout at today’s game, former Ravens LB Brad Jackson just texted: “I played against Boselli and played with Ogden but this dude Dawand Jones is the largest human I’ve ever seen”. Joes is 6’8 1/2” and has wingspan of someone 7’5”.🤯#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/7lmuzivLZk — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 29, 2022

That tremendous length is a unique challenge for any linebacker, but Foskey mentioned working on his hand usage when he returned to Notre Dame for the 2022 season.

“That was something I was just focused on my senior year, pretty much just trying to attack it. It all starts with attacking it with the tackles, attacking it with the guards, and just with hand placement.”

Both of these positions, edge rusher and offensive tackle, will likely need to be addressed this offseason, so this matchup should be watched closely as the week goes on.

