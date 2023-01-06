NFL Officially Cancels Bengals/Bills Game, Outlines Potential Playoff Changes

The NFL has taken the first step in figuring out the rest of its season, officially cancelling the Cincinnati Bengals/Buffalo Bills game postponed Monday night after Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. In a letter released by Roger Goodell and the NFL, they explain why cancelling the game, an unprecedented decision, was the best move.

NFL announced that the Week 17 Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been cancelled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2023

Here are the options/scenarios being considered for the AFC title game that were just released #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/MmSDDHmafU — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2023

This was the expected move all along and reported by the AP earlier Thursday. It’s believed to be the first game cancelled since 1935 when a contest between the Boston Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles was cancelled due to rain and never made up.

The NFL letter also outlines the possibility of having the AFC Title Game be hosted at a neutral site. The league lays out the scenarios in which case that could happen, of which there are several, including if the Bills and Chiefs both win this weekend.

The letter provides several provisions for another scenarios, such as a coin toss being used to decide the home team for a potential Baltimore Ravens/Cincinnati Bengals Wild Card matchup should the Ravens beat the Bengals this weekend.

Those scenarios have not been approved. The owners will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow to consider the notions before voting. Presumably, it will need two-thirds of the vote to pass, 24 of 32 (the Packers still vote even though they are technically owned by shareholders).

In the letter, Goodell admitted there is no “perfect solution.” But given the historic circumstances, this seems to be the best-case scenario for all teams involved. All Week 18 games will be played as scheduled.

It does not appear the league is considering expanding the playoffs to eight teams as had been speculated throughout the afternoon.

Below is the league’s full statement.