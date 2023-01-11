Najee Harris Lands At No. 14 Overall In Maurice Jones-Drew’s Final NFL RB Rankings

The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for second-year Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Hurt on the first day of padded practice on one of the first reps of the team session at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Harris missed a chunk of time in the team-building portion of training camp, and then played very few snaps in preseason in the finale against the Detroit Lions.

Rather rusty and still dealing with a LisFranc injury to his foot, Harris stumbled out of the gates, looking rather slow, indecisive and — in general — a below average running back, which he certainly is not.

Add in the fact that he was trying to learn a new offensive line’s blocking style on the fly and it was a tumultuous start to the season, one that had fans and some media members calling for him to be benched for rookie undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren.

Then, the Week 9 bye week arrived and things completely changed for Harris and the Steelers’ run game overall. Harris took off in the second half of the season, which coincided with the Steelers going 7-2 down the stretch.

Najee Harris delivers a monologue that’s a variation on “thou that does not kill you makes you stronger” in explaining a slow start followed by a strong finish pic.twitter.com/fLUB8lD59U — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 6, 2023

Down the stretch, Harris rushed for 677 of his 1,038 yards on the season after the Week 9 bye on 164 carries, scoring six touchdowns in the process. Based on those numbers, Harris averaged 4.13 yards per carry after the bye week, helping the Steelers average 146 yards per game on the ground, good for seventh in the league. Prior to the bye week, the Steelers averaged 94.9 rush yards per game, which was 25th in the NFL.

Those numbers were ultimately good enough to elevate Harris inside of former 9-year NFL running back and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew’s top 15 RB rankings on NFL.com Tuesday evening, coming in at No. 14, right in between Seattle rookie Kenneth Walker III at No. 15 and New Orleans veteran Alvin Kamara at No. 13.