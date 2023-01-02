Minkah Fitzpatrick Leaves Ravens Game With Injury (Update)

UPDATE: After a brief absence, Fitzpatrick has returned to the game.

After an 18-yard completion by Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews early in the third quarter, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick stayed down after the play and appeared to grab the back of his left foot. He was visibly in pain, and his teammates took a knee as he was tended to by trainers.

Fitzpatrick is the heart and soul of Pittsburgh’s secondary, and his five interceptions this year lead the team. The Steelers are already down a safety with Tre Norwood dealing with a hamstring injury, and losing Fitzpatrick could be catastrophic for the Pittsburgh defense. Fitzpatrick was able to walk off the field under his own power, so hopefully, the injury isn’t as serious as it appeared to be.

He was taken into the blue medical tent upon exiting the game and has been replaced by safety Damontae Kazee.

We’ll keep you updated with any changes to Fitzpatrick’s status.