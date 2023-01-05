‘Mentality Every Week Is The Same:’ Daniels Doesn’t Care If Steelers Run Or Pass To Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers run game is been on fire in recent weeks. In seven of their last eight games the Steelers rushing attack has eclipsed 100 yards, with them averaging 146.25 yards per game and 34.1 carries a game.

Yet, despite these incredible numbers, offensive guard James Daniels does not care whether the Steelers continue to run it at a high clip or decide to air it out.

“I mean the mentality every week is the same,” Daniels told reporters today in a video posted to Steelers.com. “I mean when we’re able to run the ball, well it opens up our entire offense. I mean if we have to run the ball 30 times or if we have to pass the ball 50 times, whatever we want to do, we’re just here to do it. So, I mean of course it’s always a challenge to run the ball, but I mean whatever coach Canada calls, that’s what we’re gonna execute.”

With the Steelers success on the ground in recent weeks, especially last week against a great Baltimore Ravens run defense where the Steelers tallied an impressive 198 rushing yards, it would be hard to imagine Pittsburgh doesn’t continue to try pound the rock.

This Sunday, with their playoff hopes on the line, the Steelers will be facing the Cleveland Browns and their 25th ranked rush defense. The Browns are allowing an average of 134.4 yards on the ground per game, meaning both running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren must be salivating at the opportunity of having another big game on the ground.

Both Harris and Warren had a decent performance carrying the ball in the Week Three matchup against Cleveland combining for 86 yards and a touchdown. However, Pittsburgh lost that game 29-17. Because of that and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s improvement in recent weeks, we could see offensive coordinator Matt Canada attack Cleveland through the air.

I personally think the Steelers should keep running the football and if they do they will have a ton of success due to the improvement of the offensive line and running backs over the season. But, if they don’t you won’t be hearing any complaining from Daniels who trusts Canada to give the Steelers the best chance to win offensively with his game plan. And with the Steelers being 6-2 since the bye, you would have a hard time arguing against that.