Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 698, I talk about how the Pro Bowl has now somehow managed to become an even bigger joke than it already was heading into this week and why that has me very concerned.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 698)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-1-31-23-episode-698
6bc9mw6n