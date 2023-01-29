Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 696, a submitted take from our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander in which she looks at whether the super senior year for college players has impacted the average age of players drafted to the NFL and whether it matters at all.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 696)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-1-29-23-episode-696
6bc9mw6n