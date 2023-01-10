Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 677)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have a listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
On this Tuesday version of The Terrible Take, Dave Bryan talk about the 2022 rookie season turned in by Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward and how it deserves some recognition.
