Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have a listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
On this Tuesday version of The Terrible Take, I discuss the job that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has done this season ahead of the team’s 2022 finale at home against the Cleveland Browns.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 672)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-1-5-23-episode-672
6bc9mw6n