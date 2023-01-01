Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 668)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 668, a submitted take from our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander in which she talks about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ chances to sneak into the playoffs compared to prior similar scenarios.
Direct download link:
