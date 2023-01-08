Injury Roundup: Tomlin Has No Update On TE Pat Freiermuth, WR Gunner Olszewski

Mike Tomlin offered no update on the health of Pittsburgh Steelers’ TE Pat Freiermuth or WR Gunner Olszewski following the team’s 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

No info on Muth or Gunner injuries per Tomlin. Hopes neither is significant but does not know #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 8, 2023

“Don’t have any information on Pat Freiermuth,” Tomlin said post-game via the team website. “He’s being evaluated as we speak. Gunner, same thing. But hopefully those injuries aren’t significant.”

Both players suffered leg injuries in this game. Freiermuth was quickly ruled out with a knee injury, a discouraging sign that signals the injury may be significant. Olszewski was injured earlier in the game and limped off the field.

Freiermuth had a strong second year as a receiver and worked well as a blocker in space. He finishes his sophomore year with 63 receptions for 732 yards and two touchdowns. Olszewski was signed as the team’s return man but lost his job to Steven Sims early in the year. Instead, he was used on receiver runs and as a blocker out of the slot.

Both men will have a long time to recover. The Steelers’ season came to an end on Sunday. Though Pittsburgh won, they didn’t get all the help they needed. The Miami Dolphins winning in the final minute over the New York Jets eliminated the Steelers.