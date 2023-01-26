Dan Quinn Staying In Dallas, Swinging Door Wide Open For Brian Flores In Arizona

After two weeks of relative silence, there’s finally movement in the head coaching market. Frank Reich has quickly found a new home in Carolina. And Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed other teams he’ll remain in Dallas for the 2023 season. Meaning, Brian Flores may be the clear-cut favorite for the Arizona job.

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources. Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there. pic.twitter.com/yl7gXtYIOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

As Pelissero notes, Quinn was considered a favorite for the Cardinals’ job, reportedly earning an all-important second interview. Now that he’s staying in Dallas and with Sean Payton’s odds of coaching anywhere next season decreasing, Flores has to be seen as an obvious favorite.

Reich and Quinn were two of the names the Cardinals have interviewed so far. Both are now off the board. Payton’s momentum has slowed down quite a bit with several reporters believing he won’t coach in 2023. The combination of his contract price tag, compensation needed to acquire him, and control he wants over organizations is pushing teams away.

Other candidates the Cardinals have interviewed include: Cardinals’ DC Vance Joseph, Broncos’ DC Ejiro Evero, and 49ers’ DC Demeco Ryans. But Ryans sounds like the favorite for the Broncos job while the Texans also remain in play for him.

It may come down to a battle between Joseph, Evero, and Flores for the job. Flores has ties to new GM Monti Ossenfort, who worked with Flores years ago in New England. Still, some Cardinals’ fans view the battle as coming down to Flores versus Payton.

Some oddsmakers have temporarily removed the Cardinals’ head coach odds from their books. We’ll let you know when they get updated.

The Arizona Cardinals’ next head coaching odds have been removed from @DKSportsbook. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) January 26, 2023

Update: The odds are back on the board with Flores as the favorite. Sean Payton has the second-best odds.

If the Steelers lose Flores, they will not receive compensation for him. He would quality for compensation under the basis of being hired into an executive role, head coach or general manager, but NFL rules state a coach must be with the team he’s leaving for at least two years. Flores has been with Pittsburgh for only one, hired in February.

Even if Flores doesn’t get the Cardinals’ job, there’s no guarantee he stays in Pittsburgh. He’s also interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings’ DC jobs. Both those positions remain vacant.