Browns Thursday Injury Report Week 18: Jack Conklin, Denzel Ward Still Sidelined With Ailments

The Cleveland Browns have now released their second injury report of Week 18, ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows a few changes from the team’s Wednesday report.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Browns was tackle Jack Conklin (ankle), defensive end Myles Garrett (not injury related – resting player), cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder), guard Drew Forbes (not injury related – personal), center Ethan Pocic (illness), and defensive end Isaiah Thomas (foot).

Forbes, Pocic and Thomas are all new additions to this injury report on Thursday. It will be interesting to see what happens with Conklin and Ward on Friday and on into the weekend with the Sunday game essentially being meaningless for the Browns.

Listed as limited practice participants for the Browns on Thursday are wide receiver Amari Cooper (not injury related – resting player, hip) and running back D’Ernest Johnson (shoulder). Both players were listed on the Wednesday injury report as not practicing so both are moving in the right direction.

Practicing fully for the Browns on Thursday was guard Joel Bitonio (not injury related – resting player) and Jadeveon Clowney (not injury related – resting player) and both have been officially removed from the injury report following them being given off on Wednesday to rest.

The Browns next injury report for Week 18 will be released on Friday after the team’s practice has concluded. That offering will include game status designations as well.