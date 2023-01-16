Brian Flores Now Listed As Co-Favorite To Be Cardinals Next Head Coach

Oddsmakers are pushing up Brian Flores’ odds of becoming the Arizona Cardinals next head coach. According to DraftKings latest numbers, Flores is tied with Sean Payton with the best odds of replacing the fired Kliff Kingsbury. That info comes courtesy of Kyle Odegard, who tweeted the updated figures out a short time ago.

Latest odds to be the Cardinals’ next head coach at DraftKings: Sean Payton +350

Brian Flores + 350

Vance Joseph +450

Shane Bowen +500

DeMeco Ryans +750 Bowen, the Titans’ DC, is a new addition among the favorites. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) January 16, 2023

As we wrote about earlier, Flores has ties with new Cardinals’ GM Monti Ossenfort from their days working together in New England. It creates an obvious link between both sides. Even before Ossenfort was hired, the Cardinals submitted an interview request for Flores. It’s not clear what day that interview will occur but likely sometime this week.

Flores could be one-and-done in Pittsburgh. He’s already interviewed for the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator position while the Atlanta Falcons have requested an interview for the same position. Now, he could take over the Cardinals’ job.

He’s competing with Sean Payton, the most sought after head coaching candidate especially now that Jim Harbaugh officially announced he’s returning to Michigan. There’s also DC Vance Joseph, a former head coach who is well-respected by the Cardinals’ organization.

With injuries at quarterback and all over the rets of the team, the Cardinals finished an ugly 4-13 this season, firing Kingsbury after just four seasons and one year removed from a 11-6 season. Arizona’s new head coach will have to work well with QB Kyler Murray, who could miss the start of the 2023 after tearing his ACL late this past season. The Cardinals will need to be rebuilt on both sides of the ball with a brand new regime in a competitive NFC West currently headlined by the San Francisco 49ers while the Seattle Seahawks also made the playoffs this year.

If Flores is hired, the Steelers will not receive a compensatory pick for him. By rule, he has to be with the team at least two years to qualify.