Bills Vs. Bengals Week 17 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Cincinnati Bengals playing host to the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium.
This game features the quarterback battle of Joe Burrow versus Josh Allen to close out Week 17. The Bengals enter this Monday night game with an 11-4 record while the Bills enter it as a 12-3 team. Both teams are still in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC. Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers probably should hope for a Bills win Monday night in hopes that they will have a must-win in Week 18 against the New England Patriots.
Hopefully this will be an entertaining game to close out Week 17 and one the Bills win. The Bills are currently favored by 2.5-points ahead of the game kicking off.
As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.
Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.
Bills Inactives: CB Xavier Rhodes, S Dean Marlowe, LB Baylon Spector, G Ike Boettger, OL Justin Murray, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Alec Anderson
Bengals Inactives: QB Jake Browning, RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, OL Jackson Carman, DL Sam Hubbard, DT Jay Tufele