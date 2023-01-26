Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Thursday Pittsburgh Steelers’ mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

James Cowan: Hi Alex,

Just out of interest, if a team offers a first for Alex Highsmith are you taking it?

Alex: Eh, I dunno. What pick is it? It’s such a hypothetical it’s hard to even answer because of how little I ever think about that stuff. A first is hard to pass on for any non superstar player and Highsmith, talented as he is, isn’t TJ Watt. So sure, it’d be something to strongly consider. But I’d like to know the actual number. #31 vs #11 is a big difference.

Brian Tollini: I feel like the question of moving on from the a 3-4 defense gets asked every year, and I acknowledge we are in nickel/dime a ton more, but here’s my question. Does there come a point where finding the right personnel becomes so difficult you are forced to move on from it? You spoke earlier in the week (as you have numerous times) about the difficulty in finding that long and large DE body type the Steelers look for. Is the talent pool we are swimming in too shallow for the position?

Alex: It’s a fair point. It really only applies to the d-line. Everything else I think you can “find.” Maybe that points happens but I don’t know if we’re there yet. It would probably be a slow evolution anyway just in the way the d-line stylistically has shifted over time from one to two-gapping. That didn’t occur overnight.

I would say you can still find those guys. They just often require a premium draft pick. And there is just a more limited pool of those types. They’re not gone entirely. Sorta the same with blocking tight ends or big, bruising running backs.

But I totally understand your question and it’s a good thought.