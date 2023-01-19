Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers’ mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.



Shotimsin: Calvin Austin. first are you concerned that his injury hasn’t healed yet, it’s been 4 months an feet injuries can linger. second, whats your base case expectation for his stats next year?

Alex: I’m not sure what the actual injury was but nothing he told the media gave me concern. He said his rehab was going well. He had surgery and I’m sure they’re being careful and slow because there’s lots of time and he already had one setback. Team doesn’t hit the practice field for a couple more months. No need to rush.

I really couldn’t guess at his stats. Won’t be a big volume guy but hopefully some big plays. He’ll mix and match between horizontal and vertical game so I don’t know if his yards per catch will be insanely high or anything because he’ll work so much in the short pass/RPO game. I’m less focused on specific numbers and more on his ability to create some splash for an offense that needs it. And he can do that in different ways.

steelers58: Hey Alex.

Looking at Scott’s mock the other day,

I am a big fan of BPA in the first 4 rounds.

My question is: if we r at our 2bd pick in rd 2 and the TE Mayer is in the board, would u take him

Alex: I like Mayer but probably not. Still, it’d depend on so many other variables. What happens to Gentry, what players were re-signed, who was brought in via free agency, what the team did in the 1st round, what options are available in the second round. So it’s near-impossible to answer those questions in a vacuum. But unless everything broke in his favor, probably not. #2 just isn’t high enough on list of needs.

Daniel Moon: Hey Alex I give credit to Canada for improving the running game (or maybe it should go to OL coach Meyer), but his passing game has been criticized many times. Is something lacking in his scheme or is it time to hire a passing game coordinator?

Alex: Well there certainly are things lacking but Canada is essentially the pass game coordinator. In Pittsburgh, the o-lie coach (as you allude to) handles the run game. So Canada’s job centers around quarterback play and the passing game. Hiring a pass game coordinator means you don’t have faith in Canada to get the job done. They obviously do so there’s no need to hire one.