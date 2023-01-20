69 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL announced on Friday the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-28 Draft in Union Station Kansas City.

Each of the 69 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 16 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

The players granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft:

The following 13 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility; however, such players may be eligible to remove their name from consideration on or before the February 3, 2023 deadline to opt out of the Draft: