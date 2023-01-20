Article

69 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2023 NFL Draft

Posted on

The NFL announced on Friday the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-28 Draft in Union Station Kansas City.

Each of the 69 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 16 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

The players granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Name Pos College
1 Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh
2 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
3 Jordan Addison WR Southern California
4 M.J. Anderson DE Iowa State
5 Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE Kansas State
6 Alex Austin DB Oregon State
7 Deonte Banks DB Maryland
8 Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
9 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
10 Anthony Bradford G LSU
11 Brian Branch DB Alabama
12 Bryan Bresee DT Clemson
13 Jalen Carter DT Georgia
14 Gervon Dexter DT Florida
15 Josh Downs WR North Carolina
16 Zach Evans RB Mississippi
17 Emmanuel Forbes DB Mississippi State
18 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
19 Christian Gonzalez DB Oregon
20 Anton Harrison T Oklahoma
21 Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin
22 Brandon Hill DB Pittsburgh
23 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
24 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
25 Antonio Johnson DB Texas A&M
26 Quentin Johnston WR TCU
27 Broderick Jones T Georgia
28 Jaylon Jones DB Texas A&M
29 Brandon Joseph DB Notre Dame
30 Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh
31 Tucker Kraft TE
South Dakota State
32 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame
33 DeWayne McBride RB
Alabama-Birmingham
34 Tanner McKee QB Stanford
35 Kendre Miller RB TCU
36 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma
37 Cameron Mitchell DB Northwestern
38 Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina
39 Myles Murphy DE Clemson
40 Lew Nichols RB
Central Michigan
41 B.J. Ojulari DE LSU
42 J-Min Pelley DT
Calgary (Canada)
43 Clark Phillips DB Utah
44 Joey Porter DB Penn State
45 Anthony Richardson QB Florida
46 Eli Ricks DB Alabama
47 Kelee Ringo DB Georgia
48 Bijan Robinson RB Texas
49 Jaquelin Roy DT LSU
50 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
51 Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati
52 Noah Sewell LB Oregon
53 Peter Skoronski T Northwestern
54 Cam Smith DB South Carolina
55 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
56 Brenton Strange TE Penn State
57 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State
58 Joseph Tippmann C Wisconsin
59 Rashad Torrence DB Florida
60 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
61 Tuli Tuipulotu DE
Southern California
62 Carrington Valentine DB Kentucky
63 Lukas Van Ness DE Iowa
64 Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
65 Darnell Washington TE Georgia
66 Parker Washington WR Penn State
67 Garrett Williams DB Syracuse
68 Colby Wooden DE Auburn
69 Luke Wyple C Ohio State

The following 13 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

Name Pos College
1 Will Anderson LB Alabama
2 Demario Douglas WR Liberty
3 Isaiah Foskey DE Notre Dame
4 Ronnie Hickman DB Ohio State
5 Evan Hull RB Northwestern
6 Paris Johnson T Ohio State
7 Warren McClendon T Georgia
8 Mike Morris DE Michigan
9 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
10 Mazi Smith DT Michigan
11 Tyjae Spears RB Tulane
12 D.J. Turner DB Michigan
13 Bryce Young QB Alabama

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility; however, such players may be eligible to remove their name from consideration on or before the February 3, 2023 deadline to opt out of the Draft:

Name Pos School
1 Hank Bachmeier QB Boise State
2 Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas
3 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State
4 Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M
