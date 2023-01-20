69 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL announced on Friday the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-28 Draft in Union Station Kansas City.
Each of the 69 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 16 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
The players granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft:
|Name
|Pos
|College
|1
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|2
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Texas A&M
|3
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|Southern California
|4
|M.J. Anderson
|DE
|Iowa State
|5
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|DE
|Kansas State
|6
|Alex Austin
|DB
|Oregon State
|7
|Deonte Banks
|DB
|Maryland
|8
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|Auburn
|9
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|LSU
|10
|Anthony Bradford
|G
|LSU
|11
|Brian Branch
|DB
|Alabama
|12
|Bryan Bresee
|DT
|Clemson
|13
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|Georgia
|14
|Gervon Dexter
|DT
|Florida
|15
|Josh Downs
|WR
|North Carolina
|16
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Mississippi
|17
|Emmanuel Forbes
|DB
|Mississippi State
|18
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Alabama
|19
|Christian Gonzalez
|DB
|Oregon
|20
|Anton Harrison
|T
|Oklahoma
|21
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Wisconsin
|22
|Brandon Hill
|DB
|Pittsburgh
|23
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Tennessee
|24
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|Maryland
|25
|Antonio Johnson
|DB
|Texas A&M
|26
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|TCU
|27
|Broderick Jones
|T
|Georgia
|28
|Jaylon Jones
|DB
|Texas A&M
|29
|Brandon Joseph
|DB
|Notre Dame
|30
|Calijah Kancey
|DT
|Pittsburgh
|31
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|
South Dakota State
|32
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Notre Dame
|33
|DeWayne McBride
|RB
|
Alabama-Birmingham
|34
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|Stanford
|35
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|TCU
|36
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Oklahoma
|37
|Cameron Mitchell
|DB
|Northwestern
|38
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|East Carolina
|39
|Myles Murphy
|DE
|Clemson
|40
|Lew Nichols
|RB
|
Central Michigan
|41
|B.J. Ojulari
|DE
|LSU
|42
|J-Min Pelley
|DT
|
Calgary (Canada)
|43
|Clark Phillips
|DB
|Utah
|44
|Joey Porter
|DB
|Penn State
|45
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Florida
|46
|Eli Ricks
|DB
|Alabama
|47
|Kelee Ringo
|DB
|Georgia
|48
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Texas
|49
|Jaquelin Roy
|DT
|LSU
|50
|Drew Sanders
|LB
|Arkansas
|51
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Cincinnati
|52
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Oregon
|53
|Peter Skoronski
|T
|Northwestern
|54
|Cam Smith
|DB
|South Carolina
|55
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Ohio State
|56
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|Penn State
|57
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Ohio State
|58
|Joseph Tippmann
|C
|Wisconsin
|59
|Rashad Torrence
|DB
|Florida
|60
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|Syracuse
|61
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|DE
|
Southern California
|62
|Carrington Valentine
|DB
|Kentucky
|63
|Lukas Van Ness
|DE
|Iowa
|64
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|Kansas State
|65
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Georgia
|66
|Parker Washington
|WR
|Penn State
|67
|Garrett Williams
|DB
|Syracuse
|68
|Colby Wooden
|DE
|Auburn
|69
|Luke Wyple
|C
|Ohio State
The following 13 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
|Name
|Pos
|College
|1
|Will Anderson
|LB
|Alabama
|2
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Liberty
|3
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Notre Dame
|4
|Ronnie Hickman
|DB
|Ohio State
|5
|Evan Hull
|RB
|Northwestern
|6
|Paris Johnson
|T
|Ohio State
|7
|Warren McClendon
|T
|Georgia
|8
|Mike Morris
|DE
|Michigan
|9
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Clemson
|10
|Mazi Smith
|DT
|Michigan
|11
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Tulane
|12
|D.J. Turner
|DB
|Michigan
|13
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama
The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility; however, such players may be eligible to remove their name from consideration on or before the February 3, 2023 deadline to opt out of the Draft:
|Name
|Pos
|School
|1
|Hank Bachmeier
|QB
|Boise State
|2
|Jahleel Billingsley
|TE
|Texas
|3
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Oregon State
|4
|Ainias Smith
|WR
|Texas A&M