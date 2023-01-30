2023 Status Of Brian Flores Still In Limbo; Cardinals Continuing To Interview HC Candidates

We still don’t know what will happen with Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores as of Monday night as his status remains in limbo. At last report, Flores seemed to still be very much in the running to become the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Even so, the Cardinals are still reportedly interviewing other candidates for that yet-to-be-filled position.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Monday, the Cardinals now plan to interview Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Wednesday and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Thursday for their vacant head coach job. Additionally, Tom Perriello of the NFL Network also reported on Monday that the Cardinals will interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Tuesday for their head coaching job.

There are still a few open head coaching and defensive coordinator jobs around the NFL right now and Flores has had his fair share of interviews so far this offseason. It does seem, however, that if Flores were to land a head coaching job in the coming days or weeks that it would only be with the Cardinals and mainly due to his long association with their new general manager, Monti Ossenfort.

As for the few vacant defensive coordinator positions around the NFL that remain, the one with the Minnesota Vikings seems like the one that might best fit Flores. He has already interviewed for that position.

With the annual Senior Bowl week now getting underway in Mobile, AL this week, one would think that teams with any coaching vacancies would like to get them filled very soon and possibly even by the end of this week. So, with that, we might not be waiting too much longer to find out if Flores will be leaving the Steelers for a new team in 2023.

Stay tuned.

