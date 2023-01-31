2023 NFL Draft

2023 Senior Bowl Rosters: Measurement Results Official Heights & Weights

The 2023 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. With the game now less than a week away, we can pass along the official rosters for the historic annual college all-star contest complete with the results from measurement sessions that recently took place.

Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan length measurements of both the American and the National rosters for the 2023 Senior Bowl. The height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.

The Saturday afternoon 2023 Senior Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT and be televised on NFL Network.

American Roster
# Name College Pos Hgt Wgt Arm Hand Wing
0 Eric Gray Oklahoma RB 5094 210 30 1/4 9 1/8 71 3/4
0 Marte Mapu Sacramento State S 6025 217 33 3/8 9 3/8 80
1 Jay Ward LSU S 6010 186 32 8 1/2 77
1 Dontayvion Wicks Virginia WR 6015 212 32 3/4 10 80 1/4
2 Nathaniel Dell Houston WR 5083 163 30 1/8 8 7/8 72 3/4
2 DeMarcco Hellams Alabama S 6005 213 31 1/2 8 3/8 74 1/2
3 Zacch Pickens South Carolina DL 6035 300 34 1/8 10 81 7/8
3 Clayton Tune Houston QB 6022 216 31 1/2 9 3/8 75 3/8
4 Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State WR 6017 207 31 9 74 3/4
5 Hendon Hooker Tennessee QB 6035 208 32 3/4 10 1/2 79
5 Jammie Robinson Florida State S 5106 194 29 5/8 8 7/8 72 1/8
6 Kenny McIntosh Georgia RB 5117 210 30 5/8 9 76 5/8
6 Byron Young Tennessee DL 6022 248 32 1/8 9 5/8 78 1/8
7 Tyson Bagent Shepherd QB 6026 213 30 3/8 9 1/2 75 3/8
7 SirVocea Dennis Pittsburgh LB 6003 218 33 10 1/2 78
8 Tyrique Stevenson Miami CB 6002 204 32 3/8 9 5/8 77 1/4
8 Jalen Wayne South Alabama WR 6014 211 31 7/8 9 1/2 78 3/8
9 Andrei Iosivas Princeton WR 6027 212 31 5/8 8 5/8 76 3/4
9 Will McDonald IV Iowa State LB 6034 241 35 9 82 3/8
11 Ali Gaye LSU DL 6055 263 33 5/8 9 3/8 81 1/8
11 Rashee Rice Southern Methodist WR 6004 200 32 1/8 9 1/2 77 1/4
12 Derius Davis Texas Christian WR 5084 168 28 5/8 7 5/8 68 3/4
13 Dee Winters TCU LB 5110 223 31 1/4 8 7/8 75 3/8
15 Max Duggan Texas Christian QB 6010 204 30 3/8 9 7/8 73 3/4
18 Darrell Luter Jr. South Alabama CB 5115 191 32 1/2 10 1/4 77 7/8
18 Jonathan Mingo Mississippi WR 6013 226 32 10 1/4 76 1/4
21 Rejzohn Wright Oregon State CB 6020 196 32 1/2 9 1/2 77 1/4
22 Chamarri Conner Virginia Tech CB 6000 205 31 9 76 1/4
22 *Tyjae Spears Tulane RB 5095 204 30 5/8 10 74
23 Julius Brents Kansas State CB 6030 202 33 3/4 9 1/2 82 7/8
24 Chris Rodriguez Jr. Kentucky RB 5110 224 30 5/8 8 3/4 74 1/4
24 Dorian Williams Tulane LB 6006 228 32 3/4 10 1/4 80 1/2
27 Christopher Smith Georgia S 5102 188 31 5/8 9 5/8 75
28 Darius Rush South Carolina CB 6015 196 32 3/4 9 1/2 79 3/4
29 Derick Hall Auburn DL 6026 252 34 3/8 9 7/8 83
31 Jalen Redmond Oklahoma DL 6023 293 32 1/2 10 1/8 78
32 Alex Ward Central Florida LS 6036 236 30 7/8 9 1/4 75 1/8
41 Anthony Johnson Virginia CB 6011 207 32 7/8 8 5/8 77 3/8
45 Aubrey Miller Jr. Jackson State LB 5115 229 30 1/2 9 75
47 Byron Young Alabama DL 6033 297 34 10 1/2 81 5/8
51 Isaiah Land Florida AM LB 6032 226 32 5/8 8 5/8 77
54 Tyler Steen Alabama OL 6054 325 33 10 3/4 80 1/2
55 Emil Ekiyor Jr. Alabama OL 6022 317 33 3/8 9 3/8 82 1/8
55 Eku Leota Auburn LB 6030 255 33 7/8 9 7/8 81
56 OCyrus Torrence Florida OL 6047 337 33 7/8 11 1/4 84
58 Darnell Wright Tennessee OL 6051 342 34 1/8 8 1/2 82 3/8
59 Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion OL 6060 311 33 3/8 10 1/2 81 3/8
60 Matthew Bergeron Syracuse OL 6047 323 33 5/8 9 1/2 82 3/8
64 Wanya Morris Oklahoma OL 6047 317 35 3/8 10 1/4 85 3/4
65 Nick Broeker Mississippi OL 6042 305 32 1/4 9 7/8 77 3/8
74 John Michael Schmitz Minnesota OL 6033 306 32 3/4 9 5/8 78 7/8
76 Richard Gouraige Florida OL 6047 308 34 10 3/8 82 1/8
77 Warren McClendon Jr. Georgia OL 6040 290 34 10 80 5/8
79 Steve Avila Texas Christian OL 6031 332 32 5/8 9 1/4 79
80 Cameron Latu Alabama TE 6042 248 32 9 1/2 79 1/4
84 Brayden Willis Oklahoma TE 6036 239 32 3/4 9 1/2 79
85 Will Mallory Miami TE 6043 239 32 9 3/8 78 3/8
88 Luke Musgrave Oregon State TE 6054 255 32 5/8 10 1/2 79 3/4
92 Tavius Robinson Mississippi DL 6060 257 34 9 3/4 80 5/8
93 Cameron Young Mississippi State DL 6033 304 35 10 82 3/8
94 DJ Dale Alabama DL 6010 302 32 1/2 9 7/8 79 5/8
94 Adam Korsak Rutgers PT 6004 185 30 8 5/8 72 3/8
96 Jack Podlesny Georgia PK 6004 193 30 9 74 1/4
98 Dylan Horton Texas Christian DL 6036 265 32 3/4 9 1/2 78 7/8
99 Isaiah McGuire Missouri DL 6043 271 33 3/8 8 5/8 82 1/8
National Roster
# Name College Pos Hgt Wgt Arm Hand Wing
0 Roschon Johnson Texas RB 6004 225 31 3/4 9 1/2 77 5/8
0 JL Skinner Boise State S 6042 211 32 1/2 8 3/8 77 7/8
1 Daiyan Henley Washington State LB 6007 230 33 9 1/4 78 3/8
1 Jayden Reed Michigan State WR 5106 191 30 1/2 9 1/4 72 7/8
2 Chase Brown Illinois RB 5094 215 31 1/8 9 7/8 74 5/8
2 DeMarvion Overshown Texas LB 6023 220 32 1/2 9 1/2 78 3/8
3 Jaren Hall Brigham Young QB 6001 211 29 7/8 9 1/2 71 3/4
3 Nesta Jade Silvera Arizona State DL 6014 307 32 1/2 10 1/8 78 1/2
4 Jakorian Bennett Maryland CB 5105 193 31 3/8 9 76 5/8
4 Michael Wilson Stanford WR 6015 216 31 9 7/8 74
5 K.J. Henry Clemson DL 6041 247 32 3/4 10 1/4 79 3/8
5 Trey Palmer Nebraska WR 6000 193 31 7/8 9 1/2 77
6 Camerun Peoples Appalachian State RB 6015 215 33 9 5/8 78 7/8
6 Keion White Georgia Tech DL 6046 280 33 5/8 10 5/8 79 3/4
7 Malik Cunningham Louisville QB 5117 188 31 3/8 9 3/8 77 7/8
7 Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame DL 6047 262 33 3/4 10 81 5/8
8 Ronnie Bell Michigan WR 5112 192 31 1/8 9 1/2 75
9 Jake Haener Fresno State QB 6000 208 30 9 3/8 73
9 Lonnie Phelps Kentucky DL 6021 251 32 1/8 9 1/8 75 7/8
10 Cam Jones Indiana LB 6011 227 31 1/8 9 3/4 75 7/8
11 Ivan Pace Jr Cincinnati LB 5102 231 30 3/4 9 3/8 72 1/4
11 Tre Tucker Cincinnati WR 5087 187 28 5/8 8 1/2 70
12 DJ Johnson Oregon LB 6041 260 33 9 79 5/8
13 Karl Brooks Bowling Green DL 6033 303 32 1/4 9 77 3/4
14 Ronnie Hickman Ohio State S 6006 209 32 1/2 9 77 3/8
15 Jerrod Clark Coastal Carolina DL 6034 343 33 7/8 9 3/4 82
15 Grant DuBose Charlotte WR 6023 204 31 7/8 9 1/2 77 3/8
16 Keidron Smith Kentucky CB 6015 203 32 9 1/2 76 3/4
17 Kyu Blu Kelly Stanford CB 6001 193 31 3/4 9 1/4 77 1/8
17 Puka Nacua Brigham Young WR 6012 206 31 7/8 9 3/8 75 3/8
21 Jartavius Martin Illinois CB 5110 193 31 1/2 9 3/4 77 1/4
26 Evan Hull Northwestern RB 5101 214 30 1/4 9 1/8 74
26 Kaevon Merriweather Iowa S 6001 207 31 3/4 9 3/8 76 1/2
27 Riley Moss Iowa CB 6003 192 30 3/8 9 1/8 73 3/8
30 Sydney Brown Illinois S 5100 213 31 5/8 10 1/4 75 1/8
30 Robert Soderholm Virginia Military Institute LS 5112 241 30 3/8 9 72 5/8
31 Mekhi Blackmon USC CB 5106 182 31 5/8 9 3/8 74 7/8
32 Daniel Scott California S 6004 210 30 2/8 10 74 4/8
34 Andre Carter II Army LB 6062 252 34 9 5/8 82 1/8
38 Chad Ryland Maryland PK 5113 191 30 3/8 9 1/8 72 3/8
44 Carlton Martial Troy LB 5073 210 29 7/8 9 1/8 71 7/8
52 McClendon Curtis Chattanooga OL 6056 331 35 10 1/4 84
55 Olusegun Oluwatimi Michigan OL 6025 308 33 8 5/8 80
67 Asim Richards North Carolina OL 6040 307 34 1/8 10 83 1/4
70 Cody Mauch North Dakota State OL 6047 305 32 1/8 9 5/8 79 3/4
71 Jaelyn Duncan Maryland OL 6054 298 33 1/2 9 3/8 80 5/8
72 Joey Fisher Shepherd OL 6035 292 32 10 1/4 N/A
73 Blake Freeland Brigham Young OL 6074 312 34 10 82 5/8
75 Jarrett Patterson Notre Dame OL 6047 304 31 5/8 10 77 5/8
76 Ryan Hayes Michigan OL 6065 305 32 3/4 10 79 1/2
77 Jake Andrews Troy OL 6026 319 32 1/4 10 1/4 78 3/8
79 Dawand Jones Ohio State OL 6081 375 36 5/8 11 3/8 89 1/2
81 Josh Whyle Cincinnati TE 6064 260 31 7/8 9 1/2 78 3/8
84 Davis Allen Clemson TE 6054 246 32 10 1/8 78 3/4
85 Elijah Higgins Stanford WR 6025 228 32 1/8 10 1/2 77 3/4
87 Payne Durham Purdue TE 6050 258 33 1/4 9 1/2 80 3/4
89 Tyler Lacy Oklahoma State DL 6043 285 33 3/8 10 7/8 79 5/8
92 Nick Hampton Appalachian State LB 6022 236 33 5/8 9 5/8 81
93 YaYa Diaby Louisville DL 6032 264 34 10 3/8 81 1/4
95 Keeanu Benton Wisconsin DL 6034 312 33 3/4 9 7/8 81 3/4
99 Adetomiwa Adebawore Northwestern DL 6015 284 34 10 7/8 82 1/8
99 Bryce Baringer Michigan State PT 6013 221 30 3/4 9 74 1/4
