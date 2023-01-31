2023 Senior Bowl Rosters: Measurement Results Official Heights & Weights

The 2023 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. With the game now less than a week away, we can pass along the official rosters for the historic annual college all-star contest complete with the results from measurement sessions that recently took place.

Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan length measurements of both the American and the National rosters for the 2023 Senior Bowl. The height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.

Later this evening, the table of data below will also includes each player being linked to their college team bio page for easy reference.

The Saturday afternoon 2023 Senior Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT and be televised on NFL Network.