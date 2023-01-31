2023 Senior Bowl Rosters: Measurement Results Official Heights & Weights

The 2023 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. With the game now less than a week away, we can pass along the official rosters for the historic annual college all-star contest complete with the results from measurement sessions that recently took place.
Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan length measurements of both the American and the National rosters for the 2023 Senior Bowl. The height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.
The Saturday afternoon 2023 Senior Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT and be televised on NFL Network.
|2023 Senior Bowl Rosters & Measurements
|American Roster
|#
|Name
|College
|Pos
|Hgt
|Wgt
|Arm
|Hand
|Wing
|0
|Eric Gray
|Oklahoma
|RB
|5094
|210
|30 1/4
|9 1/8
|71 3/4
|0
|Marte Mapu
|Sacramento State
|S
|6025
|217
|33 3/8
|9 3/8
|80
|1
|Jay Ward
|LSU
|S
|6010
|186
|32
|8 1/2
|77
|1
|Dontayvion Wicks
|Virginia
|WR
|6015
|212
|32 3/4
|10
|80 1/4
|2
|Nathaniel Dell
|Houston
|WR
|5083
|163
|30 1/8
|8 7/8
|72 3/4
|2
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Alabama
|S
|6005
|213
|31 1/2
|8 3/8
|74 1/2
|3
|Zacch Pickens
|South Carolina
|DL
|6035
|300
|34 1/8
|10
|81 7/8
|3
|Clayton Tune
|Houston
|QB
|6022
|216
|31 1/2
|9 3/8
|75 3/8
|4
|Xavier Hutchinson
|Iowa State
|WR
|6017
|207
|31
|9
|74 3/4
|5
|Hendon Hooker
|Tennessee
|QB
|6035
|208
|32 3/4
|10 1/2
|79
|5
|Jammie Robinson
|Florida State
|S
|5106
|194
|29 5/8
|8 7/8
|72 1/8
|6
|Kenny McIntosh
|Georgia
|RB
|5117
|210
|30 5/8
|9
|76 5/8
|6
|Byron Young
|Tennessee
|DL
|6022
|248
|32 1/8
|9 5/8
|78 1/8
|7
|Tyson Bagent
|Shepherd
|QB
|6026
|213
|30 3/8
|9 1/2
|75 3/8
|7
|SirVocea Dennis
|Pittsburgh
|LB
|6003
|218
|33
|10 1/2
|78
|8
|Tyrique Stevenson
|Miami
|CB
|6002
|204
|32 3/8
|9 5/8
|77 1/4
|8
|Jalen Wayne
|South Alabama
|WR
|6014
|211
|31 7/8
|9 1/2
|78 3/8
|9
|Andrei Iosivas
|Princeton
|WR
|6027
|212
|31 5/8
|8 5/8
|76 3/4
|9
|Will McDonald IV
|Iowa State
|LB
|6034
|241
|35
|9
|82 3/8
|11
|Ali Gaye
|LSU
|DL
|6055
|263
|33 5/8
|9 3/8
|81 1/8
|11
|Rashee Rice
|Southern Methodist
|WR
|6004
|200
|32 1/8
|9 1/2
|77 1/4
|12
|Derius Davis
|Texas Christian
|WR
|5084
|168
|28 5/8
|7 5/8
|68 3/4
|13
|Dee Winters
|TCU
|LB
|5110
|223
|31 1/4
|8 7/8
|75 3/8
|15
|Max Duggan
|Texas Christian
|QB
|6010
|204
|30 3/8
|9 7/8
|73 3/4
|18
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|South Alabama
|CB
|5115
|191
|32 1/2
|10 1/4
|77 7/8
|18
|Jonathan Mingo
|Mississippi
|WR
|6013
|226
|32
|10 1/4
|76 1/4
|21
|Rejzohn Wright
|Oregon State
|CB
|6020
|196
|32 1/2
|9 1/2
|77 1/4
|22
|Chamarri Conner
|Virginia Tech
|CB
|6000
|205
|31
|9
|76 1/4
|22
|*Tyjae Spears
|Tulane
|RB
|5095
|204
|30 5/8
|10
|74
|23
|Julius Brents
|Kansas State
|CB
|6030
|202
|33 3/4
|9 1/2
|82 7/8
|24
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Kentucky
|RB
|5110
|224
|30 5/8
|8 3/4
|74 1/4
|24
|Dorian Williams
|Tulane
|LB
|6006
|228
|32 3/4
|10 1/4
|80 1/2
|27
|Christopher Smith
|Georgia
|S
|5102
|188
|31 5/8
|9 5/8
|75
|28
|Darius Rush
|South Carolina
|CB
|6015
|196
|32 3/4
|9 1/2
|79 3/4
|29
|Derick Hall
|Auburn
|DL
|6026
|252
|34 3/8
|9 7/8
|83
|31
|Jalen Redmond
|Oklahoma
|DL
|6023
|293
|32 1/2
|10 1/8
|78
|32
|Alex Ward
|Central Florida
|LS
|6036
|236
|30 7/8
|9 1/4
|75 1/8
|41
|Anthony Johnson
|Virginia
|CB
|6011
|207
|32 7/8
|8 5/8
|77 3/8
|45
|Aubrey Miller Jr.
|Jackson State
|LB
|5115
|229
|30 1/2
|9
|75
|47
|Byron Young
|Alabama
|DL
|6033
|297
|34
|10 1/2
|81 5/8
|51
|Isaiah Land
|Florida AM
|LB
|6032
|226
|32 5/8
|8 5/8
|77
|54
|Tyler Steen
|Alabama
|OL
|6054
|325
|33
|10 3/4
|80 1/2
|55
|Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|Alabama
|OL
|6022
|317
|33 3/8
|9 3/8
|82 1/8
|55
|Eku Leota
|Auburn
|LB
|6030
|255
|33 7/8
|9 7/8
|81
|56
|OCyrus Torrence
|Florida
|OL
|6047
|337
|33 7/8
|11 1/4
|84
|58
|Darnell Wright
|Tennessee
|OL
|6051
|342
|34 1/8
|8 1/2
|82 3/8
|59
|Nick Saldiveri
|Old Dominion
|OL
|6060
|311
|33 3/8
|10 1/2
|81 3/8
|60
|Matthew Bergeron
|Syracuse
|OL
|6047
|323
|33 5/8
|9 1/2
|82 3/8
|64
|Wanya Morris
|Oklahoma
|OL
|6047
|317
|35 3/8
|10 1/4
|85 3/4
|65
|Nick Broeker
|Mississippi
|OL
|6042
|305
|32 1/4
|9 7/8
|77 3/8
|74
|John Michael Schmitz
|Minnesota
|OL
|6033
|306
|32 3/4
|9 5/8
|78 7/8
|76
|Richard Gouraige
|Florida
|OL
|6047
|308
|34
|10 3/8
|82 1/8
|77
|Warren McClendon Jr.
|Georgia
|OL
|6040
|290
|34
|10
|80 5/8
|79
|Steve Avila
|Texas Christian
|OL
|6031
|332
|32 5/8
|9 1/4
|79
|80
|Cameron Latu
|Alabama
|TE
|6042
|248
|32
|9 1/2
|79 1/4
|84
|Brayden Willis
|Oklahoma
|TE
|6036
|239
|32 3/4
|9 1/2
|79
|85
|Will Mallory
|Miami
|TE
|6043
|239
|32
|9 3/8
|78 3/8
|88
|Luke Musgrave
|Oregon State
|TE
|6054
|255
|32 5/8
|10 1/2
|79 3/4
|92
|Tavius Robinson
|Mississippi
|DL
|6060
|257
|34
|9 3/4
|80 5/8
|93
|Cameron Young
|Mississippi State
|DL
|6033
|304
|35
|10
|82 3/8
|94
|DJ Dale
|Alabama
|DL
|6010
|302
|32 1/2
|9 7/8
|79 5/8
|94
|Adam Korsak
|Rutgers
|PT
|6004
|185
|30
|8 5/8
|72 3/8
|96
|Jack Podlesny
|Georgia
|PK
|6004
|193
|30
|9
|74 1/4
|98
|Dylan Horton
|Texas Christian
|DL
|6036
|265
|32 3/4
|9 1/2
|78 7/8
|99
|Isaiah McGuire
|Missouri
|DL
|6043
|271
|33 3/8
|8 5/8
|82 1/8
|National Roster
|#
|Name
|College
|Pos
|Hgt
|Wgt
|Arm
|Hand
|Wing
|0
|Roschon Johnson
|Texas
|RB
|6004
|225
|31 3/4
|9 1/2
|77 5/8
|0
|JL Skinner
|Boise State
|S
|6042
|211
|32 1/2
|8 3/8
|77 7/8
|1
|Daiyan Henley
|Washington State
|LB
|6007
|230
|33
|9 1/4
|78 3/8
|1
|Jayden Reed
|Michigan State
|WR
|5106
|191
|30 1/2
|9 1/4
|72 7/8
|2
|Chase Brown
|Illinois
|RB
|5094
|215
|31 1/8
|9 7/8
|74 5/8
|2
|DeMarvion Overshown
|Texas
|LB
|6023
|220
|32 1/2
|9 1/2
|78 3/8
|3
|Jaren Hall
|Brigham Young
|QB
|6001
|211
|29 7/8
|9 1/2
|71 3/4
|3
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|Arizona State
|DL
|6014
|307
|32 1/2
|10 1/8
|78 1/2
|4
|Jakorian Bennett
|Maryland
|CB
|5105
|193
|31 3/8
|9
|76 5/8
|4
|Michael Wilson
|Stanford
|WR
|6015
|216
|31
|9 7/8
|74
|5
|K.J. Henry
|Clemson
|DL
|6041
|247
|32 3/4
|10 1/4
|79 3/8
|5
|Trey Palmer
|Nebraska
|WR
|6000
|193
|31 7/8
|9 1/2
|77
|6
|Camerun Peoples
|Appalachian State
|RB
|6015
|215
|33
|9 5/8
|78 7/8
|6
|Keion White
|Georgia Tech
|DL
|6046
|280
|33 5/8
|10 5/8
|79 3/4
|7
|Malik Cunningham
|Louisville
|QB
|5117
|188
|31 3/8
|9 3/8
|77 7/8
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|Notre Dame
|DL
|6047
|262
|33 3/4
|10
|81 5/8
|8
|Ronnie Bell
|Michigan
|WR
|5112
|192
|31 1/8
|9 1/2
|75
|9
|Jake Haener
|Fresno State
|QB
|6000
|208
|30
|9 3/8
|73
|9
|Lonnie Phelps
|Kentucky
|DL
|6021
|251
|32 1/8
|9 1/8
|75 7/8
|10
|Cam Jones
|Indiana
|LB
|6011
|227
|31 1/8
|9 3/4
|75 7/8
|11
|Ivan Pace Jr
|Cincinnati
|LB
|5102
|231
|30 3/4
|9 3/8
|72 1/4
|11
|Tre Tucker
|Cincinnati
|WR
|5087
|187
|28 5/8
|8 1/2
|70
|12
|DJ Johnson
|Oregon
|LB
|6041
|260
|33
|9
|79 5/8
|13
|Karl Brooks
|Bowling Green
|DL
|6033
|303
|32 1/4
|9
|77 3/4
|14
|Ronnie Hickman
|Ohio State
|S
|6006
|209
|32 1/2
|9
|77 3/8
|15
|Jerrod Clark
|Coastal Carolina
|DL
|6034
|343
|33 7/8
|9 3/4
|82
|15
|Grant DuBose
|Charlotte
|WR
|6023
|204
|31 7/8
|9 1/2
|77 3/8
|16
|Keidron Smith
|Kentucky
|CB
|6015
|203
|32
|9 1/2
|76 3/4
|17
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|Stanford
|CB
|6001
|193
|31 3/4
|9 1/4
|77 1/8
|17
|Puka Nacua
|Brigham Young
|WR
|6012
|206
|31 7/8
|9 3/8
|75 3/8
|21
|Jartavius Martin
|Illinois
|CB
|5110
|193
|31 1/2
|9 3/4
|77 1/4
|26
|Evan Hull
|Northwestern
|RB
|5101
|214
|30 1/4
|9 1/8
|74
|26
|Kaevon Merriweather
|Iowa
|S
|6001
|207
|31 3/4
|9 3/8
|76 1/2
|27
|Riley Moss
|Iowa
|CB
|6003
|192
|30 3/8
|9 1/8
|73 3/8
|30
|Sydney Brown
|Illinois
|S
|5100
|213
|31 5/8
|10 1/4
|75 1/8
|30
|Robert Soderholm
|Virginia Military Institute
|LS
|5112
|241
|30 3/8
|9
|72 5/8
|31
|Mekhi Blackmon
|USC
|CB
|5106
|182
|31 5/8
|9 3/8
|74 7/8
|32
|Daniel Scott
|California
|S
|6004
|210
|30 2/8
|10
|74 4/8
|34
|Andre Carter II
|Army
|LB
|6062
|252
|34
|9 5/8
|82 1/8
|38
|Chad Ryland
|Maryland
|PK
|5113
|191
|30 3/8
|9 1/8
|72 3/8
|44
|Carlton Martial
|Troy
|LB
|5073
|210
|29 7/8
|9 1/8
|71 7/8
|52
|McClendon Curtis
|Chattanooga
|OL
|6056
|331
|35
|10 1/4
|84
|55
|Olusegun Oluwatimi
|Michigan
|OL
|6025
|308
|33
|8 5/8
|80
|67
|Asim Richards
|North Carolina
|OL
|6040
|307
|34 1/8
|10
|83 1/4
|70
|Cody Mauch
|North Dakota State
|OL
|6047
|305
|32 1/8
|9 5/8
|79 3/4
|71
|Jaelyn Duncan
|Maryland
|OL
|6054
|298
|33 1/2
|9 3/8
|80 5/8
|72
|Joey Fisher
|Shepherd
|OL
|6035
|292
|32
|10 1/4
|N/A
|73
|Blake Freeland
|Brigham Young
|OL
|6074
|312
|34
|10
|82 5/8
|75
|Jarrett Patterson
|Notre Dame
|OL
|6047
|304
|31 5/8
|10
|77 5/8
|76
|Ryan Hayes
|Michigan
|OL
|6065
|305
|32 3/4
|10
|79 1/2
|77
|Jake Andrews
|Troy
|OL
|6026
|319
|32 1/4
|10 1/4
|78 3/8
|79
|Dawand Jones
|Ohio State
|OL
|6081
|375
|36 5/8
|11 3/8
|89 1/2
|81
|Josh Whyle
|Cincinnati
|TE
|6064
|260
|31 7/8
|9 1/2
|78 3/8
|84
|Davis Allen
|Clemson
|TE
|6054
|246
|32
|10 1/8
|78 3/4
|85
|Elijah Higgins
|Stanford
|WR
|6025
|228
|32 1/8
|10 1/2
|77 3/4
|87
|Payne Durham
|Purdue
|TE
|6050
|258
|33 1/4
|9 1/2
|80 3/4
|89
|Tyler Lacy
|Oklahoma State
|DL
|6043
|285
|33 3/8
|10 7/8
|79 5/8
|92
|Nick Hampton
|Appalachian State
|LB
|6022
|236
|33 5/8
|9 5/8
|81
|93
|YaYa Diaby
|Louisville
|DL
|6032
|264
|34
|10 3/8
|81 1/4
|95
|Keeanu Benton
|Wisconsin
|DL
|6034
|312
|33 3/4
|9 7/8
|81 3/4
|99
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Northwestern
|DL
|6015
|284
|34
|10 7/8
|82 1/8
|99
|Bryce Baringer
|Michigan State
|PT
|6013
|221
|30 3/4
|9
|74 1/4