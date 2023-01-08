2022 Week 18 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Welcome to a very special edition of the Steelers Depot game blog. On the last day of the regular season, a whole lot will be happening for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their playoff chances during the 1:00 PM ET slot. Of course, the Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns and must win, but there will be a lot of scoreboard watching throughout the game as both the Buffalo Bills vs. Patriots game and the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins game are important to the Steelers’ chances.

This will be the Steelers first game played against the Deshaun Watson led Browns. There figures to be a lot of pressure on Watson with some of his offensive line banged up. TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith have fared well in their projected matchups in the past.

Kenny Pickett will look to continue his play from the past two weeks that has catapulted him into the ‘future franchise quarterback’ conversation.

STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

S Tre Norwood

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

ILB Tae Crowder

DT Jonathan Marshall

OLB Malik Reed

BROWNS INACTIVE PLAYERS

DE Jadeveon Clowney

T Jack Conklin

DE Isaiah Thomas

QB Kellen Mond

WR Demetric Felton Jr.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DT Ben Stille

The inactive list is as expected. The only surprise is Denzel Ward not being inactive for the Browns after failing to practice all week. Good for the Steelers that Minkah Fitzpatrick and Myles Jack are good to go.