2022 NFL Week 18 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 18 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Raiders +9
|Raiders +9
|Chiefs -9
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Jaguars -6.5
|Titans +6.5
|Jaguars -6.5
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -2.5
|Jets +2.5
|Jets +2.5
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -2.5
|Colts -2.5
|Texans +2.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -4
|Buccaneers +4
|Falcons -4
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -8
|Ravens +8
|Bengals -8
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -3.5
|Saints -3.5
|Panthers +3.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +7.5
|Vikings -7.5
|Vikings -7.5
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -7
|Patriots +7
|Bills -7
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -14
|Giants +14
|Eagles -14
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -5.5
|Seahawks -5.5
|Rams +5.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -2.5
|Broncos -2.5
|Broncos -2.5
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -14
|49ers -14
|49ers -14
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders +7
|Cowboys -7
|Cowboys -7
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (MON)
|Packers -4.5
|Packers -4.5
|Packers -4.5
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 19-16
|Steelers 27-20
|Week 17 Results
|8-6-1
|7-7-1
|2022 Results
|116-130-9
|122-124-9