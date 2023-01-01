2022 NFL Week 17 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 17 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans 8:15 ET (THUR)
|Titans +14
|Titans +14
|Titans +14
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -3
|Buccaneers -3
|Buccaneers -3
|Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -2
|Browns +2
|Commanders -2
|New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -6.5
|Eagles -6.5
|Eagles -6.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3.5
|Falcons -3.5
|Falcons -3.5
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -6
|Lions -6
|Lions -6
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +4
|Jaguars -4
|Jaguars -4
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -3
|Patriots -3
|Patriots -3
|Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants -5.5
|Giants -5.5
|Giants -5.5
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -12.5
|Chiefs -12.5
|Broncos +12.5
|New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +1.5
|Seahawks +1.5
|Jets -1.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +9.5
|49ers -9.5
|49ers -9.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -3.5
|Vikings +3.5
|Packers -3.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -6.5
|Chargers -6.5
|Rams +6.5
|Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Bengals +1
|Bengals +1
|Bengals +1
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +2.5
|Steelers +2.5
|Steelers +2.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 19-16
|Steelers 17-16
|Week 16 Results
|9-7
|8-8
|2022 Results
|108-124-8
|115-117-8