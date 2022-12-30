Watch: The Depot 180 — December 30 — Episode 287

Episode 287 — December 30, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

In today’s episode, I discuss the different games you should watch this weekend leading up to the Steelers’ game which will determine if the playoff door is cracked open, or slammed shut by kickoff on Sunday night. I also discuss key injuries in this matchup between the Steelers and Ravens including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

