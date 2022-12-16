Watch: The Depot 180 — December 16 — Episode 283

Episode 283 — December 16, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

As the Steelers prepare to face the Carolina Panthers, there is some uncertainty as to who will be leading the offense at quarterback on Sunday. With Kenny Pickett officially labeled doubtful for this game, I discuss in today’s episode the options at quarterback. I also talk about the injury report for both teams and the possibility of the Steelers being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention after this weekend.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.