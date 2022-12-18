Watch: Pat Freiermuth Runs Out Of Tunnel To Give Cleats To Fan

On a day in which he was rather limited by the the foot injury that hampered him all week long leading up to the Week 15 road matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Pat Freiermuth put aside his quiet day to make one fan’s day after thee Steelers 24-16 win.

Freiermuth played just 38 of 60 snaps on Sunday and wasn’t targeted in the win, but after the Steelers win over the Panthers to keep their slight playoff hopes alive, Freiermuth made a fan’s day.

After previously gifting a signed football to a fan in attendance prior to the start of the game against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Freiermuth ran back out onto the field after the Steelers’ win to gift his customized cleats to a lucky fan, according to video via WTAE’s Emily Giangreco Sunday.

Thought it should be noted that after the game @pat_fry5 left the locker room with his cleats and ran back onto the field to gift them to a young fan. He also gifted a football to a young girl during pregame warmups. A man of the people pic.twitter.com/FOOkxA2CmF — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) December 18, 2022

Today’s Gameday cleats for @steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (@patfreiermuth ) Customized Steelers Gold Nike Off-White cleats, complete with “FREIERMUTH” and includes his hometown and birth year!#HereWeGo #Steelers pic.twitter.com/jspc6w9fHi — Matt Speck (@the_mattspeck24) December 18, 2022

As you can see, Freiermuth is running out of the locker room with his cleats in his hands, heading back out towards the field as teammates continue to stream in towards the locker room after the game. Freirmuth runs back out towards the field and the tunnel entrance to gift his custom cleats to a lucky fan, making a memorable weekend all that more special for a lucky fan of the black and gold.