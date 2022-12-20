Watch: Mark Robinson’s Defensive Debut

Bringing you guys a video to kick off this Tuesday. Almost every Pittsburgh Steelers’ fan has been itching to see LB Mark Robinson receive defensive snaps. Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, they got their wish. Robinson logged seven defensive snaps in the win. Here, we check out his four against the run and the mentality he plays with.

