Trotter: Tomlin, Steelers Will Not Experience Losing Season

After starting the season 2-6 and looking rather dysfunctional overall, much of the conversation surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers was the belief that longtime head coach Mike Tomlin’s famed non-losing seasons streak of 15 years was going to come to a crashing halt in the first year post-Ben Roethlisberger.

Seven games later, that conversation has changed entirely.

Now, the Steelers sit at 7-8 on the season after a thrilling 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve. The conversation has shifted to the Steelers having a shot at a playoff berth in the AFC and now have a legitimate shot at extending Tomlin’s non-losing seasons streak to 16 seasons.

With the 7-8 record, the Steelers close out the regular season with two matchups against AFC North foes, hitting the road in Week 17 matchup in Baltimore against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football before then hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 at Acrisure Stadium.

For NFL.com columnist Jim Trotter, the Steelers and Tomlin will not finish with a losing season, thanks in part to the Steelers’ final two remaining games, he writes in his latest column for the flagship website.