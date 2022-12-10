Trio Of Steelers See Upgraded Injury Designation Ahead Of Matchup With Ravens

It looked a bit bleak for three members of the Pittsburgh Steelers from an injury report standpoint entering Sunday’s Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but an upgrade to the injury designations for outside linebacker T.J. Watt, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and outside linebacker Malik Reed has the Steelers looking rather healthy entering the rivalry matchup.

On Saturday, Watt, Johnson and Reed were all upgraded from questionable earlier in the week to having no injury designation for Sunday’s game, meaning they are expected to play with no issues Sunday in the AFC North battle, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

LB T.J. Watt, WR Diontae Johnson and LB Malik Reed have been upgraded from their previous status of being questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Baltimore. Each now has no injury status designation and is expected to play. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 10, 2022

Previously, Reed practiced fully on Friday while Watt and Johnson were both listed as limited practice participants earlier in the day. However, Watt and Johnson seemed more and more likely to play on Sunday based on comments both made on Friday during media sessions.

Watt said on Friday he did a “good amount” during practice earlier in the afternoon and he’ll see how he feels Sunday. Johnson indicated on Friday that he suffered his hip injury against the Atlanta Falcons on his final catch of the game. He said on Friday that he anticipates he’ll test out his hip prior to the team’s Sunday game against the Ravens and see how it is.

With the upgrade in injury designations to the trio, there should be no real limitations for the three players, in terms of seeing the field Sunday, though they could be limited within the game while still dealing with the various ailments.