Season 13, Episode 61 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they head into Week 15 of the 2022 regular season and their Sunday road game against the Carolina Panthers. Before doing so, however, we talk a little about the recent and sudden passing of Mike Leach, a legendary college football coach.

Alex and I discuss some recent roster moves made by the Steelers on Wednesday and what both mean overall. we also discuss the future of the Steelers’ defensive line and if injured defensive end Chris Wormley will be part of the team’s plans in 2023.

Alex and I discuss Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett early in this show as he looks to get through concussion protocol this week. We also talk about whether it will be Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph that starts in place of Pickett on Sunday should the rookie not be cleared to play.

We move on to discuss several comments made by head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. This includes us discussing Tomlin’s response to being asked about the protocol process, the play of the defense on Sunday, Week 15’s starting quarterback and much more.

We move on to talk more about the Steelers Week 14 Sunday home loss against the Baltimore Ravens now that we both have fully digested the all-22 tape from that contest. We go over the good and bad on both sides of the football from Sunday. We then talk about the scenarios in Week 15 that could happen that would result in the Steelers being eliminated from playoff contention with three weeks remaining in the 2022 regular season.

Obviously, several other topics are addressed along the way, and we close this show by answering several emails that we have received from listeners the last few days.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 14 All-22, Tomlin Tuesday, Injuries, Transactions, Listener Emails, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-dec-14-episode-1652

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 58 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n