The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens Preview, Coordinator Comments, Pickett Progress, Week 17 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 68 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs playing Thursday night for the Tennessee Titans. We then move forward to talk about what a big game that the Pittsburgh Steelers will have on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens and what needs to happen earlier in the day.

We go over the Steelers’ Week 17 injury report as of Thursday and also talk about the injuries that the Ravens are dealing with this week. Alex and I then move on to parse the notable comments made on Thursday by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin.

Midway through this show, Alex and I are joined once again by Jonas Shaffer, who covers the Ravens for the Baltimore Sun. We talk a good 25 minutes with Jonas about the upcoming Sunday night game on both sides of the football. After previewing the game between the Steelers and the Ravens, Jonas gives us his score prediction for Sunday night.

If not already doing so, please follow Jonas on Twitter at @jonas_shaffer and please read his work online here: https://www.baltimoresun.com/bal-jonas-shaffer-20141007-staff.html

After talking to Jonas, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers’ Sunday night game against the Ravens. We look at the Ravens on both sides of the football based on their recent tape. We attempt to cover all the usual angles when it comes to previewing this Week 17 game.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of the remaining weekend games against the spread before picking the final score of the Steelers’ game against the Ravens.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions. Alex and I have a good discussion about Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett late in this show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens Preview, Coordinator Comments, Pickett Progress, Week 17 Picks, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-dec-30-episode-1659

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 68 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n