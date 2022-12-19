The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Panthers Recap, Inactives, Stupid Penalties, Playoff Scenarios, Listener Emails & More

Season 13, Episode 63 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday afternoon road win against the Carolina Panthers.

We start by talking about the Steelers’ pregame inactive list ahead of Sunday’s game and how inside linebacker Myles Jack was on it. That resulted in Steelers’ rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson dressing and playing on Sunday, so we talk a little about that as well.

We thoroughly go over the play of the Steelers on offense, defense, and special teams against the Panthers. We discuss the running game on offense, the long drives, which included a 21-play one. We also talk about the play of quarterback Mitch Trubisky and wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Sunday. Johnson’s silly penalty in the third quarter is also discussed when we go over the play of the offense.

The Steelers’ defense played well against the run on Sunday so we make sure to highlight that. We go over the third down conversions the defense allowed that were a bit concerning. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith had a really nice showing against the Panthers so we make sure to talk about that.

The stupid penalty by Steelers’ inside linebacker Marcus Allen is surely discussed in this show and we talk briefly about some special teams items from the game against the Panthers.

What do the Steelers’ playoff scenarios look like right now? There are too many to go over, but Alex and I hit on some key things to note when it comes to that improbable thing happening.

We mix in other Steelers’ talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post. We also answer a few listener emails late in this show to close things out.

