The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Falcons Recap, Roster Moves, Heyward Moment, Pickens’ Emotions, & More

Season 13, Episode 57 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday afternoon win against the Atlanta Falcons.

We start by talking about the huge contingent of Steelers’ fans that were at the Sunday game in Atlanta. We then move on to recap the Saturday roster moves made by the Steelers as well as the team’s five inactive players on Sunday.

Special teams strategy leads our talk about the Sunday win as we discuss the job done by the Steelers to keep the football out of the hands of Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson in the kickoff return game. We also note a few other special team impacts from Sunday’s game.

We move on to fully break down the play of the Steelers on the offensive side of the football. We discuss the renewed running game and play of running back Najee Harris on Sunday and then move on to focus in on the good and the bad of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett against the Falcons. We talk about the red zone snaps the Steelers offense had on Sunday and more.

Steelers rookie tight end Connor Heyward had his first NFL touchdown on Sunday and there’s a nice story to go along with it. Alex brings up some stunning details about the first receiving touchdown that Connor’s father, the late Craig Heyward, had during his playing days. We also discuss the touchdown that Heyward had in last year’s bowl game against Pittsburgh.

Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was not a happy camper again on Sunday and so Alex and I discuss him, his Sunday reactions, and how the Steelers need to maybe think about getting that aspect under control soon. We also discuss how we feel about Pickens not addressing the media after Sunday’s game.

Alex and I then move on to discuss the play of the Steelers’ defense on Sunday and how the Falcons’ offense sure did their part in squandering away the game in the second half via penalties and missed plays.

We mix in other Steelers’ talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post. We also answer a few listener emails late in this show and talk a little about the Steelers’ next game and where they sit as far as possible playoff chances.

