Season 13, Episode 67 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I spend the first several minutes of it going over the health of the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into Week 17 of the 2022 regular season.

We also discuss the several roster moves made by the team since the Steelers’ Saturday night home win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt with two weeks remaining in the 2022 regular season, so Alex and I go over several scenarios related to that and especially when it comes to Week 17.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked on Tuesday, so Alex and I fully parse his weekly press conference like we usually do.

The all-22 tape from the Steelers’ game against the Raiders has now been digested and Alex and I give our thoughts on the play of the offense, defense and more. We talk about the tight end position quite a bit. We go over certain plays and schemes from the offense before flipping over to the defensive side. We break down quite a few plays and individual performances on that side of the ball as well.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Playoff Scenarios, Tomlin Tuesday, Week 16 All-22 Recap, Listener Questions, & More

