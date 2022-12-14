Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 15: Pickett Listed As Limited; Four Others Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Carolina Panthers, and it shows four players failing to practice earlier in the day.

Wednesday injury report Week 15 #Steelers #NFL No practice for Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Myles Jack and Larry Ogunjobi. Limited for Kenny Pickett and Cameron Sutton. pic.twitter.com/hqC4syI8bf — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 14, 2022

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe), inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and running back Najee Harris (hip). We’ll see how the rest of the week plays out, but odds are probably good that all four of those players will be good to go by Sunday.

Freiermuth indicated on Wednesday that he thinks he’ll be fine come Sunday. Ogunjobi has been dealing with his toe injury for a few weeks now. As for Jack, he was not on the injury report last week so Thursday might be a telling day for him.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Steelers were quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) and cornerback Cameron Sutton (neck). Pickett is obviously still in concussion protocol so it will be interesting to see if he’s able to practice fully on Thursday. If he can’t, odds will then be good that he will ultimately be held out of Sunday’s game against the Panthers. That would mean that either Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph would start in his place.

Rudolph has yet to be active for a game this season. He and Trubisky reportedly split first-team snaps during the teams Wednesday practice.

The steelers injury report might grow by a few names on Thursday if a few players such as defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and outside linebacker T.J. Watt are given rest days.