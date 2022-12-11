Steelers Vs Ravens Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.

WINNERS

George Pickens: After a quiet and frustrating Week 13, Pickens responded in a big way against the Ravens. He opened things up with a 42-yard reception deep down the left sideline that set up Najee Harris’ one-yard score. He followed it up with a 25-yard backshoulder grab down the left sideline, a contested catch machine. A good bounce-back for him doing what he does best, winning vertically against corners. And the Ravens have some good ones he beat.

Cam Sutton: Good game for Sutton who played at his best early in this one with an early run stuff and breakup on TE Mark Andrews on Baltimore’s opening possession. Sutton’s become a strong open field tackler with some hit power while the Steelers’ corners have been more physical and jamming at the LOS in recent weeks.

Chris Wormley: A nice game for Wormley but potentially not a nice day, leaving in the second half with a left knee injury. Prior to that point, he had a sack and forced fumble Pittsburgh unfortunately couldn’t recover. But Wormley’s always had success against his former team and that trend continue. Fingers crossed he can see them again later this year in Week 17.

LOSERS

Mitch Trubisky: Four incompletions. Three interceptions. That was the stat line on Trubisky at one point in this game. Much of what he did besides those costly turnovers were good. But it’s all overshadowed by back-breaking mistakes, two of which were in the red zone/red zone fringe. Pittsburgh had gone four straight games, a team record, without a turnover, and it was a huge reason why they went 3-1. Can’t turn the ball over especially in games that figure to be close like ones against the Ravens.

The first pick may have been less on Trubisky but the second two certainly aren’t excusable. He didn’t see the field well over the middle and was baited by the Ravens’ athletic ILBs, Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.

Run Defense: Pittsburgh has struggled against the Ravens’ rushing attack over the year. Today was no different. Even without Lamar Jackson, Baltimore’s personality didn’t change. Neither did their production. J.K. Dobbins went to work in his first game back, busting off a 44-yard run right up the gut that led to a four-yard score by him the very next play. Blame is across the board and not just on one player or one unit. No one got off blocks, no one made splash plays, and guys got out of their gap.

By halftime, the Ravens were up to 127 yards and they finished the game with over 200 yards for the third time in the last five meetings. Unacceptable. Ended the game – and the Steelers’ season – with 220.

Pressley Harvin III: Harvin ended last Sunday’s win over Atlanta with the best punt of his career, a 47-yarder that landed at the one-yard line. He didn’t have an encore performance. He had the worst punt of his career early in today’s game, a 17-yarder that wasn’t good in the air and even worse off the bounce, giving the Ravens possession in Steelers’ territory. Later, he had a punt that bounced into the end zone for roughly 30 yards of net. The inconsistency continues.

Red Zone Offense: A miserable day when this team got inside the 20. 2-4 doesn’t tell the whole story. A field goal, interception, and blocked field goal. Not to mention another INT on the cusp of the red zone at the Ravens’ 23. Easy points that should’ve been on the board that changed the outcome of the game. As bad as bad gets.

The touchdown at the end from Trubisky to Freiermuth was nice though. But it would’ve meant more had they just finished one of those other drives.