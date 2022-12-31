Steelers Vs. Ravens Week 17 Pregame Stats Outlook

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now 7-8, winning five of their last seven games, and look to keep their improved play overall going as they prepare to take on the divisional opponent and seemingly always injury riddled Baltimore Ravens (10-5).

Let’s get right into the matchup, starting with the quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the game, as he was in the week 14 matchup as well. Baltimore came out on top 16-14 with quarterback Tyler Huntley making his first start of the season. Here is a look at how he has fared this season using Expected Points Added (EPA) and Completion Percentage Above Expected (CPOE), along with Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks since week 13 when Huntley made his debut in relief on Jackson:

Since week 13, Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky fared best in both regards in the matchup for his week 14 and 15 performances against these Baltimore Ravens and the Panthers. In week 14 against the former, his opportunity came in relief of Pickett (concussion) and went 22/30 for a 73.3% completion rate with a touchdown but also threw three interceptions. In the following game against Carolina, he went for 17 completions on only 22 attempts for a strong 77.3% completion rate, the best percentage for a Steelers quarterback this season, with no touchdowns or interceptions. The chart highlights Trubisky’s high completion marks, with the top rank in CPOE since week 13 of 12.9%, which is over six points higher than any of the 39 qualifying quarterbacks in that span. His EPA was also strong at 0.31 which ranked fourth, highlighting good play outside of the crucial three interceptions against Baltimore overall.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is second in the outlook and just above league mean in EPA (0.06) which ranks 17th. His CPOE has been below average and on the down trend in recent weeks, high in the ranks earlier this season but now at -2.27 which ranks 27th since week 13. In that span, Pickett went 16/28 (57.1%) in week 13 against Atlanta, incomplete on his one attempt before exiting early in the first Ravens matchup, and 26/39 (66.7%) last week against the Raiders, with two touchdowns and an interception in totality. Here’s to hoping Pickett is protected better in this game, can have a high completion rate while limiting turnovers which his counterpart was unable to do, along with finishing drives in the end zone more often.

Huntley has fared better in CPOE, with a 2.96 number that is second in the outlook and above league mean since week 13 ranking 11th in the NFL. For added context, Pickett has an average distance of target of 7.6 on the season, compared to Huntley at 7.5 which rank 32nd and 33rd in the NFL of players with at least 100 attempts. When layering this information with the above visual, we get a sense of Pickett’s negative trend and context of Huntley’s stronger rate on similar types of passes on average. In terms of EPA, Huntley is last in the outlook and below league average at -0.06 which ranks 27th in the NFL, and hopefully Pittsburgh’s defense can keep the scoreboard down, which seems likely considering Baltimore’s highest point total with Huntley at the helm is 17, that came last week against the Falcons. With a similar game to the first matchup likely on tap, here’s to hoping Pittsburgh is the team that can score 17 points or more, which they have done twice since week 13, and if either can would likely net them the victory.

Now for the running backs. Baltimore had a field day on the ground last time around, spearheaded by running back J.K. Dobbins 120 yards, along with fellow running back Gus Edwards’ 66, and Huntley adding 31 as well in route to 215 total rushing yards against Pittsburgh’s run defense. With this in mind, let’s see how Dobbins and Edwards have fared in their opportunities this season, along with Steelers running back Najee Harris, using EPA and success (EPA > 0 for each play) from nflfastR:

Both primary Ravens rushers are comfortably above the mean in both data points, with Dobbins impressively toward the top of the list. His success per rush ranks third on the season at 53.9% along with a 0.11 EPA that ranks sixth out of the 54 qualifying rushers. Impressive company to say the least in his seven games played, including two of his last three games going over 120 yards, and has averaged 5.7 yards per carry on 75 attempts for 427 yards, along with two touchdowns. Edwards has a 0.03 EPA per rush that ranks 11th in the NFL, along with his 45% success rate that ranks 13th. Very strong numbers for their one-two punch the Pittsburgh defense will be eagerly trying to limit, and can’t wait to see if they can answer the call. Edwards has also appeared in only seven games, and also has an average yards per carry above five (5.2) on 80 attempts for 415 yards and three touchdowns. Neither have been highly involved in the pass game, with Dobbins having seven catches for 42 yards along with a touchdown, and Edwards only one target that was incomplete. Ravens running back Kenyan Drake leads the position for them in this regard, with 20 targets and 15 receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Steelers running back Najee Harris is below the mean in both data points, with a 38.3% success rate that ranks 39th, along with his -0.11 EPA that lands at 41st. Very stark difference in comparison to Baltimore’s rushers. On the season, Harris has averaged only 3.7 yards per carry on an outlook high 227 attempts for 843 yards and six touchdowns, as he’s thankfully appeared in every game this season. He also comfortably leads the outlook as a receiver, with 49 targets, 38 receptions, 207 yards, and two touchdowns. He refreshingly was more involved in this regard last game, and hope he is utilized similarly in this game, especially if the ground game struggles (knocks on wood). Fellow running back Jaylen Warren is still playing well overall, but has come back to earth in some regards as of late. On the season he now has a 4.5 average on 59 rush attempts, but is under four yards per carry in each of the last three games. The bright side is he got his first touchdown in week 15 against Carolina, which was great to see. As a receiver, Warren now has 25 targets, 22 catches, and 185 yards which are all second in the outlook, along with topping this group of players with an 88% catch rate and 8.4 yards per catch.

I was also curious to see what how the data looked in the week 14 matchup alone:

Very similar to the previous view overall, with Dobbins week 14 performance atop another list. In the first matchup, he had the second ranked 0.41 EPA performance along with the fourth ranked 60% success rate, which were both above his season averages. Dobbins had 15 attempts, 120 yards at a whopping eight yards per carry, along with a touchdown and a double explosive run of 44 yards. Pittsburgh’s defense must stay gap sound in attempts to turn the tide this time around. Edwards ranked 11th in both data points in week 14, with a -0.03 EPA along with a 46.2% success rate, with the former below his season average but a stronger success number. Another huge factor was Ravens fullback Patrick Richard, who wreaked havoc as a blocker which I was worried about in my outlook prior to the matchup, often eliminating edge rusher T.J. Watt on several pulling blocks, and earned the teams second highest PFF run blocking grade in week 14 (85), only behind center Tyler Linderbaum’s great game (more on this to come). The success factor was a key component to Baltimore’s win last game, sustaining three drives of ten or more plays, each resulting in a field goal. While it’s unlikely to completely shut down their running game, minimizing the successful runs with an every little thing adds up mentality should be the approach on Sunday night.

Harris was also below the mean in both in week 14 as well, with a -0.22 EPA and a 33.3% success rate which were each below his season averages. He carried the ball 12 times for only 33 yards for a low 2.8 yards per attempt, which was his third lowest of the season, but did have a touchdown. Here’s to hoping the Steelers run game in one of the biggest differences in week 17’s rematch, with Harris and company providing more than their 65 yard showing last game, along with the defense stepping up to the tall task.

Next up are the wide receivers, a position room that has also dealt with several injuries as well. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been on injured reserve, lost for the season after appearing in only six games. Joining him on that list since the teams last faced off is Baltimore wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who is the second most targeted at the position and had played in every game this season before missing for the first time last week. This leaves Demarcus Robinson as their only healthy receiver with more than 20 targets for Baltimore this season. With this in mind, let’s see how the position group has fared in EPA and success this season:

Right away we can see Duvernay is the only qualifying player (80 on the graph) that is above the mean in both data points in the outlook. He fared best in success at 61.5% which ranks fifth in the NFL, along with a 0.41 EPA that is second in the outlook and ranks 18th league-wide. He has 47 targets and 37 receptions for a 78.7 catch percentage, 407 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens is well above the mean with his 0.5 EPA number that impressively ranks eighth in the NFL and leads the outlook, but the lowest success in the matchup at 50% which is tied for 58th league wide. This highlights the big play and boom nature we’ve grown to love this season, along with the other side of the coin being the lack of consistency from the pass game this season. He now has 74 targets and 47 catches for a 63.5% catch rate, 700 yards and three touchdowns. Hopefully we see him continue to move around the formation more, keeping the Baltimore secondary that will be without cornerback Marcus Peters on their toes more, with a prime example coming last week on the late go-ahead touchdown from the slot.

Robinson lands below the mean in both data points, with a 50.8% success rate that is third in the outlook and 54th across the league, along with a 0.18 EPA that is third in the matchup and ranks 57th in the NFL. He now has 62 targets and 45 receptions for a 72.6% catch rate, 425 yards and two touchdowns. Pittsburgh wide receiver Diontae Johnson ranks second in the outlook and just below the mean with a 52.1% success rate that ranks 45th in the NFL, and is last in the outlook with a 0.01 EPA that ranks 73rd. These numbers jive with the season he’s had, catching short targets overall that make for his stronger success number, but near the bottom of the league with no touchdowns at his volume is absurd, so much in fact that he would set a new record for most targets without a touchdown. He now has 127 targets (sixth in the NFL) and 82 catches (10th) for a 64.6% catch rate and 809 yards, and here’s to hoping he finally gets in the end zone.

I also wanted to look at and provide the data from the last matchup, broadening out to less utilized players with the goal of obviously seeing how the position performed, but also in anticipation for who may step into larger roles for Baltimore given the Duvernay injury:

Here we get a lot of good context to how the last go round played out at the position, and what we could expect on Sunday night. In week 14, Baltimore receiver DeSean Jackson topped the charts for his team with the highest 1.63 EPA in the outlook and ranked ninth across the NFL. This was on a low sample size of two targets, both caught and successful for a 100% rate with 34 yards, highlighted by a 25 yard explosive play. It will be interesting to see if his opportunities increase, and here’s to hoping Pittsburgh’s secondary can limit and win the explosive play battle Sunday, which they did in week 14 4-3. Another candidate is wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who was with the Packers through week 13 this season, signed back by Baltimore after playing the 2021 season with the team, and making his Ravens 2022 debut last week. He was only targeted one time, but it was an important one on a 40 yard double explosive play. Considering his past with the team, it wouldn’t surprise me if he takes a bigger load with a game under his belt, and considering his primary experience out wide where Duvernay played primarily.

Pickens lands near Jackson on the top right of the graph, with a 100% success rate as well along with the second ranked 1.44 EPA performance in the matchup that ranked 14th in week 14. This easily eclipsed his season averages, and came on three targets and catches for 78 yards on a 26 yards per catch average, including a double explosive 42 yarder and another explosive 25 yarder. Johnson is the final player landing above the mean in both for his week 14 performance, faring better with a 66.7% success rate that ranked third in the matchup and 33rd across the league, along with a 0.44 EPA that ranked 41st, much better marks than his season numbers. He was the most targeted wide receiver for either team (eight) with six receptions and 82 yards, also highlighted by an explosive play, this one for 37 yards. Here’s to hoping this element of the game continues, considering all three explosives last matchup were passes from Trubisky, and only one explosive air yard attempt for Pittsburgh the past two games. It’s a fine boom or bust line to tote, but hopefully Pickett can pick his spots and capitalize to close the season.

Robinson is the final player from week 14 with an above the mean result, just above it with a 0.37 EPA that ranked fourth in the matchup and 45th across the NFL, but was below average and second to last in the matchup with a 33.3% success rate that tied for 79th. So, his EPA was stronger, but a lower success number than his season average. He was the most targeted for the team at the position (six) with five catches and 52 yards highlighted by an explosive 23 yard gain. Then we see Duvernay, bottoming the chart for the Ravens and the matchup, well below his season averages with a 0% success rate and a -0.43 EPA that ranked 86th. This highlights his one target and no catches in the game, so obviously wasn’t a factor as he has been in many opportunities this season. Can’t wait to see what they do at the position, and how Pittsburgh’s secondary fares.

Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims was below, but near the mean in both data points in week 14. His 50% success rate was fourth in the matchup and tied for 50th across the league, along with a 0.1 EPA that landed fifth in the matchup and 61st in the NFL. He caught all four of his targets for 30 yards, with a long of 11 yards and added ten in YAC overall. It will be interesting to see what his opportunities look like Sunday, considering this was his highest target and yardage game on the season. Fellow receiver Gunner Olszewski has the lowest marks for Pittsburgh from the last matchup, with a 50% success rate that tied Sims but a low -0.2 EPA that was second worst in the matchup and 76th across the league. Olszewski was targeted twice with one catch for seven yards. Definitely haven’t gotten much from these two this season, and it will be interesting to see if that changes (unlikely in my opinion) to close out the 2022 season.

Now for the tight ends, with a top tier matchup between Ravens Mark Andrews and Pat Freiermuth. Let’s look at the receiving yardage leaders for the position through week 16:

Andrews is still third in the NFL at the position and now has 747 yards on 102 targets and 64 catches for a 62.7% catch rate and five touchdowns. The latter has remained the same since the last matchup, bringing his total of scoreless games to eight now. He will obviously be the primary focus for Pittsburgh’s defense in the passing game, and hopefully they can limit him again on Sunday night (more on this in a bit). Freiermuth was surpassed by two players in the receiving yards ranks this week, now at sixth in the league with 696 yards on 89 targets and 60 catches for a stronger 67.4% catch rate and two touchdowns. His last touchdown came in the week 14 matchup against Baltimore, and hopefully history repeats itself with another redzone score, also considering he and Pickett have not connected for a touchdown at all this season.

Here are their EPA and Success results through week 16:

Andrews has the edge on the season, and is above the mean in both data points with a 55% success rate that ranks sixth out of 25 qualifying players, along with a 0.21 EPA that lands at 11th. Very impressive results that add context to his raw production numbers. It is important to note his lower output with Huntley at the reigns, only eclipsing 50 yards once the last four games. Freiermuth lands near the mean with a 0.11 EPA that ranks 14th along with a 52.6% success rate that’s 15th. So about average in these regards out of primary tight ends in the NFL, with his EPA number highlighting the hope and desire to score more as stated earlier.

Last thing for the position, here’s what this data looked like in the matchup from week 14:

Freiermuth lands on the left middle of the chart, with the strongest result of the matchup being his 50% success rate, but had the lowest EPA of the week at -0.67 out of the 26 qualifying players. This number was greatly affected by the two interceptions thrown his way by Trubisky, which were not his fault and if not for those plays, would have likely landed above the mean in both. Freiermuth was targeted six times in the game with three catches for a 50% catch rate, with all of those plays being successful on 33 yards and the aforementioned red zone touchdown. So, along with the hope that he and Pickett connect on a red zone score, hopefully Pickett can get back on the turnover-less train that he was riding the previous four games before Trubisky snapped the streak.

Andrews lands well below the mean in both, with a -0.18 EPA that ranked 19th along with a 33.3% success rate that tied for 20th. This highlights the great job Pittsburgh’s defense did against him in the week 14 matchup, holding Andrews to only 17 yards on four targets and two catches, with a long of ten yards. It will be interesting to see if he breaks loose a bit more, considering Pittsburgh will be looking to correct their run defense, which must improve and rightfully so, but has me worried it could lead to a bigger game when also considering the thinner wide receiver room as well.

The offensive lines are always key to any matchup, and let’s see how the two teams have fared thus far with PFF grades:

In case you didn’t know already, the Ravens offensive line has the likely edge as evidenced from the last game, along with the visual context from the chart showing they largely fare better across the board. We see right away Baltimore has five players atop the pass blocking grades, along with three in run blocking. Pittsburgh’s defense was able to get 15 pressures and three sacks last game against this unit, and here’s to hoping this sustains or is even improved on. The highest individual grade comes from Baltimore left guard Ben Powers with an 88.4 pass block grade but has an outlook low amongst starters for either team at 51.1 which seems criminal when seeing him on ESPN’s top ten at his position with the second rank. Each PFF grade has improved since week 14’s showdown though, and it will be interesting to see how he plays this go round considering his strong showing particularly in pass pro. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s pass block grade has come down, now at an 86.9, due to a season low by far of 49.4 against the Steelers, when edge rusher Alex Highsmith had four pressures. Here’s to hoping for a similar game, and hopefully getting home this time around. Stanley pairs this with a 60 run block grade, which has improved slightly and one of only two starters below the outlook mean in this regard, and a fifth rank at the position in ESPN’s run block win rate.

Three Ravens land above the mean in both facets. Right tackle Morgan Moses is one of them, with a stronger 82.4 run block grade that is second in the outlook which has improved since the last matchup, ranks sixth at the position in ESPN’s win rates, along with a 77.3 as a pass blocker which came down a bit. He also had some of his lowest grades of the year in week 14 when facing edge rusher T.J. Watt who had five pressures and a sack. In my opinion, may be wise for Pittsburgh’s edge rushers to flip sides/move around a bit more, particularly in run situations to hopefully free Watt up for more stops and complicate their blocking plans on both players. Right guard Kevin Zeitler has an 80.8 pass block grade and a 68.9 run block grade, with each ranking third in the outlook and improved the last two weeks. The only game he’s missed this season was against Pittsburgh, and is a scary addition to a unit that was already strong without him.

Speaking of scary…:

Center Tyler Linderbaum is ESPN’s top ranked run blocker at the center position and pairs this with an outlook high 84.5 run block grade, but a much lower 47.9 pass block grade that is second lowest in the outlook. He was a beast as a run blocker in the last matchup, with a stellar 90.9 grade that brought his season average up, and has trended even further down as a pass blocker, allowing three pressures and a sack against Pittsburgh and a poor showing in this regard last week as well. The interior defensive line led by Cameron Heyward must have a stronger game to change the tide this time, and hopefully the former can ride the wave of his big game from last week. Patrick Mekari fares very well at backup tackle, filling in on both sides this season with a 79.7 pass block and 62.7 run block grade. The true outlier on the Ravens has been rookie Daniel Faalele, but predominately playing out of position at left tackle (right tackle a better fit in out pre-draft analysis), and a bit of tackle/eligible as the Ravens were decimated with injuries earlier this season, and ranks last in the outlook in both pass (50.4) and run (47.9) blocking.

Steelers guard Kevin Dotson has the highest grade on the team, a 76.1 as a pass blocker which is seventh in the outlook which has risen a few points since the last matchup, along with a 57.5 run block grade which is curiously on the downslide. I agree with my colleagues that he has played better in the run game, and feel his 49 grade against Carolina was a bit low. His highest grade in this regard the last three games was against Baltimore (61.3), but had his lowest pass block grade by far of the last seven weeks (53.5) allowing two pressures and a critical missed block that led to the quarterback hit that took Pickett out of the game. Fellow guard James Daniels is at the outlook mean as a pass blocker (72.1) which is on the down slide and curious given his ninth rank in ESPN’s pass block win rates at the position, with a particularly low 42.8 against Baltimore when he allowed two pressures, along with a 60 run block grade that has stood pat, but had his best mark of the last three weeks in the last matchup (66.2). Center Mason Cole has the best 63.2 run block grade on the team, and is just above the outlook mean ranking fourth, but his 64.5 pass block grade is worst on the team and third worst in the outlook and overall, and on a downslide the last three weeks. Against the Ravens, he had a poor 48.4 run block grade, along with a pressure and quarterback hit. Here’s to a hopeful strong game this group against Baltimore’s strong defensive interior.

Tackles Dan Moore and Chukwuma Okorafor are below the mean in both once again. Moore now has a 69.5 pass block grade that has steadily climbed as of late, along with a 53.5 as a run blocker that has gone the other direction and is worst on the team and third lowest in the outlook. Similar takeaway to Dotson, feeling that he has made improvements in the run game. Against the Ravens he was given a 46.5 grade in this regard, and since then has climbed each week up to a 62.5 run block grade against the Raiders last week. Hopefully this continues, to fuel the engine that makes or breaks this Steelers offense. Okorafor now has a 66.5 pass block grade and a 55.5 run block grade, with each improving since the last matchup and fourth lowest marks in the outlook. His grades have been strong since week 14 sans last week as a run blocker, with a 45.3. He did allow three pressures, two hurries, and a sack against the Ravens, and here’s to hoping the unit can keep Pickett clean overall and pave the way in the run game, compared to a 65 yard outing last matchup.

Perfect time to move on to the defenses, looking at yardage allowed versus the pass and run for NFL defenses to date:

Right away Baltimore jumps out with the third rank in rushing yards allowed with only 1,313, not what you want to see from Steelers lenses as a big area they need to improve this time around. Against the pass though, the Ravens defense has allowed 3,592 yards which ranks 24th in the NFL. Hopefully this plays into Pittsburgh’s hands as a passing offense, which hopefully bodes well to come out on top this week. The Steelers land in the same quadrant, allowing 1,584 rushing yards this season which ranks sixth in the NFL, which may surprise some with the painful games mixed in, including the last Ravens matchup. Don’t forget the highs also, holding Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to 44 yards (2.9 average) last week, Carolina to 21 yards the previous game as the most recent and encouraging examples. Knock on wood this trend continues against Dobbins and the Ravens rushing attack. The Pittsburgh defense has allowed 3,486 through the air ranks just above Baltimore at 23rd. They allowed just 104 passing yards last matchup, and here’s to hoping the run game goals come to fruition to force Huntley to try and win with his arm.

Wanted to share some team defense rankings I gathered when studying the matchup as well. Both teams have improved from their season averages in giving up passing yards since the last matchup, with Baltimore moving up from 26th to 24th, and Pittsburgh making a bigger jump in the ranks from 28th to 23rd the last three weeks. Hopefully, advantage goes to Pittsburgh on both sides of the ball. The ESPN team win rates are telling as well, with Baltimore winning out in run stop win rate and tied with Pittsburgh in pass rush win rate that lands in the middle of the pack in the NFL. In terms of the all-important Adjusted Net Yards per Pass Attempt, Baltimore ranks tenth as a pass defense at 5.8 which moved up a rank since the last matchup. Pittsburgh now has a defensive number of 6.2 that ties for 19th, encouragingly moving up from 6.6 and a 24th rank since they last met. The Ravens are tied for third with 24 takeaways this season which has moved up a rank, compared to Pittsburgh’s 20 which ties for fifth, which jumped up in the ranks, and are coming off a three interception game. Here’s to hoping the Steelers secondary can keep this trend going on Sunday.

Let’s look at the defenses from a player stats perspective to close, starting with Pittsburgh. Linebacker Myles Jack (questionable) still leads the team with 100 combined tackles after missing some time, along with three tackles for loss, three passes defensed, and a quarterback hit. Fellow linebacker Devin Bush is second on the team with 79 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and two passes defensed. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick leads the team with five interceptions (adding one last week) and one an explosive pick six, is third on the team with 77 combined tackles, along with ten passes defensed, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. Cornerback Cameron Sutton leads the team with 14 passes defensed, tied for second with three interceptions including a fantastic one last week, along with 38 combined tackles and a tackle for loss. Fellow cornerback Levi Wallace is second on the team with 12 passes defensed and tied for second with three interceptions, along with 44 combined tackles.

Highsmith continues to build on his strong season, and still leads the team with 12 sacks now, five forced fumbles, and second on the team with 17 quarterback hits and ten tackles for loss, along with 52 combined tackles and a pass defensed. Heyward leads the team now with 18 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss following his stellar performance last game, and is also up to 8.5 sack which ranks second, along with 62 combined tackles, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (questionable) is third on the team with ten quarterback hits, tied for third with six tackles for loss, along with 43 combined tackles and only a half sack.

For Baltimore, Patrick Queen is a great player that still leads the team in tackles with 106 combined and eight tackles for loss, tied for second with 13 quarterback hits and six passes defensed, along with five sacks, a forced fumble and recovery, and two interceptions, including one on Trubisky in the last meeting. Safety Chuck Clark is second on the team with 88 combined tackles, along with two passes defensed, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Calais Campbell (questionable) wreaks havoc on the defensive line and leads the team with 14 quarterback hits, second for Baltimore with 5.5 sacks, along with four tackles for a loss, 36 combined tackles, two passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. Huge loss if he’s unable to play, and Pittsburgh really needs to capitalize in the run game if that indeed is the case. Edge rusher Justin Houston leads the team with nine sacks, tied for second with 13 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss, along with 19 combined tackles, an interception, pass defensed, and forced fumble.

Safety Marcus Williams leads the team with four interceptions in only eight games played, with one coming last time against Pittsburgh. He also ties for second on the team with six passes defensed, along with 45 combined tackles, one for a loss, and a fumble recovery. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is a solid player that has filled the stat sheet, leading the team with seven passes defensed, second in interceptions with three, along with 69 combined tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble. Linebacker Roquan Smith also had a big day in week 14, getting the big sack on Pickett that took him out of the game, including three stops in the tackling department, and was the third player to get an interception last matchup. What a challenge this unit brings, and hopefully the offense is up to the challenge.

How do you think the rematch against the Ravens will play out? Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments!