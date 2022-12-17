Steelers Vs Ravens Sack Breakdown

Breaking down the two sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

1. 3rd and 4, 11:05 3rd. 11 personnel, five block versus three man rush.

A play we did a deep breakdown earlier this week so I’m going to make this a cliff notes recap. You can check out the full film room here for the X’s and O’s.

But the Steelers are in empty protection and blocking inside/out, allowing the ROLB to run free if he rushes. The blocking and the slide is away from him, something Pittsburgh’s done over recent weeks. Kevin Dotson is supposed to block down and slide to his right and take the ILB with center Mason Cole sliding down and to his right to take the other.

But Dotson errors, something he admitted to (and went into specific detail about it so that doesn’t sure sound like him falling on the sword) and he slides the opposite way to block the RDT. Dan Moore is responsible for him and that gap, leaving the ILB run free. Puts the pressure on Kenny Pickett, who escapes but is taken down by LB Roquan Smith who runs in and cleans things up.

An immediate pressure on a three-man rush is a killer and speaks to Pittsburgh being outmatched. Pickett wanted to throw hot here assuming the ROLB would come but he dropped out and took the back. By the time Pickett came off that read, the pressure was there. Led to the sack, his concussion, and Pickett being out of tomorrow’s game.

Blame here is on Dotson and there shouldn’t be a debate about it.

Blame: Kevin Dotson

2. 2nd and 8, 12:17 4th. 11 personnel. Five block vs four man rush.

Eyes on RT Chukwuma Okorafor here. Going up against LOLB Tyus Bowser. After initial contact, Bowser is able to swipe Okorafor’s hands down and shed him, causing Okorafor to lean and lose the edge. Pressures Mitch Trubisky who hitches but can’t escape and gets tripped up for the sack.

Trubisky’s drop is a little to the right, the depth is ok-ish but he does like to bounce and lean in the pocket – none of which helps a tackle – but I’ll still put this on Okorafor. A rare poor rep by him in pass pro this season.

Blame: Chukwuma Okorafor

Sack Breakdown (Game)

Kevin Dotson: 1

Chukwuma Okorafor: 1

Sack Breakdown (Season)

Kenny Pickett: 7.0

Kevin Dotson: 4.5

Dan Moore Jr.: 4.5

Mitch Trubisky: 4.0

Scheme/Defensive Coverage: 3.5

Chukwuma Okorafor: 3.5

Matt Canada: 2.0

Mason Cole: 1.5

Najee Harris: 1.0

Pat Meyer: 1.5

James Daniels: 0.5

Benny Snell: 0.5

Penalty Breakdown (Game)

None.

Penalty Breakdown (Season)

Dan Moore Jr.: 9

Kevin Dotson: 8

James Daniels: 3

Chukwuma Okorafor: 3

J.C. Hassenauer: 1