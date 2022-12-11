Steelers Vs. Ravens Injury Thread

UPDATE: Per Jenna Harner of WPXI, Pickett is not on the sidelines and Trubisky is coming in at quarterback. Per the team, Pickett is out the rest of the game due to a concussion.

Mitch Trubisky is heading in at QB for the Steelers. I don't see Kenny Pickett on the sideline — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) December 11, 2022

Per the CBS Broadcast, Pickett was being evaluated for a concussion but he cleared protocol and is good to go. He will return on the Steelers’ next offensive series.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett exited the game following Pittsburgh’s first offensive series and headed to the blue medical tent after taking a third down sack. On the play, Pickett’s head slammed to the ground as Roquan Smith finished the tackle, which would make it seem as if Pickett is getting checked for a concussion. He suffered a concussion earlier this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Obviously, another concussion would be the concern for Pickett, but he limped off the field, making it appear to be a lower-body injury. Given the hard hit that Pickett took on the sack, it could also be a precautionary trip, although Pickett did appear to be banged up after the hit.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t anything serious and Pickett will be able to remain in the game. If Pickett would miss any time, backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky would replace Pickett, just as he did against the Buccaneers. We’ll keep you updated on any changes in Pickett’s status.