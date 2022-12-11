Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of five players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 14 Sunday afternoon home game against the Baltimore Ravens, and as expected, it includes several familiar names.

The Steelers list of five inactive players this week includes four healthy scratches in the form of quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, cornerback Josh Jackson, and inside linebacker Mark Robinson. The fifth inactive is outside linebacker Malik Reed, who was on the injury report this past week with a back injury. Reed had been upgraded on Saturday but is still inactive.

Rudolph and Green have both been inactive for every game this season. Robinson has been active for just two games this season and Jackson has been inactive several times this season.

As expected, the two other players who were listed on Friday as questionable on the team’s injury report, outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), are both active for Sunday’s home game against the Ravens. Those two players were upgraded to no game status designations on Saturday along with Reed.

Additionally, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is obviously active on Sunday after being activated back to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday. He had his 21-day practice window opened this past Thursday after missing the team’s last four games with a groin injury.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

CB Josh Jackson

ILB Mark Robinson

OLB Malik Reed

Ravens Inactive Players

QB Lamar Jackson

LB Josh Bynes

G Kevin Zeitler

TE Nick Boyle

TE Charlie Kolar

LB David Ojabo