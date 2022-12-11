Steelers Vs. Ravens 2022 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 14

Baltimore Ravens (8-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 11, 2022

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -2

Trends:

Baltimore are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Baltimore’s last 9 games.

Baltimore are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

Baltimore are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.

Baltimore are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Baltimore are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played in December.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing at home against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games played in December.

Pittsburgh are 3-6 SU in their last 9 games played on a Sunday.

Ravens Injuries:

CB Daryl Worley (hamstring) – Out

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) – Doubtful

G Patrick Mekari (toe) – Questionable

LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quadricep) – Questionable

LB Patrick Queen (thigh) – Questionable

LB Kristian Welch (concussion) – Questionable

G Kevin Zeitler (knee) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

None

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_11_2022_vs_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release



Game Capsule: