Steelers Vs. Ravens 2022 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 14
Baltimore Ravens (8-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 11, 2022
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis), Melanie Collins (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -2
Trends:
Baltimore are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Baltimore’s last 9 games.
Baltimore are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.
Baltimore are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.
Baltimore are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Baltimore are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played in December.
Pittsburgh are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing at home against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games played in December.
Pittsburgh are 3-6 SU in their last 9 games played on a Sunday.
Ravens Injuries:
CB Daryl Worley (hamstring) – Out
QB Lamar Jackson (knee) – Doubtful
G Patrick Mekari (toe) – Questionable
LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quadricep) – Questionable
LB Patrick Queen (thigh) – Questionable
LB Kristian Welch (concussion) – Questionable
G Kevin Zeitler (knee) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
None
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_dec_11_2022_vs_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release
Game Capsule: