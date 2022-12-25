Steelers Vs. Raiders Injury Thread

UPDATE: Norwood is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, per the team.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tre Norwood was shaken up after a 34-yard reception and headed to the locker room with what appeared to be a leg injury. Per Jenna Harner, he was helped off the field by trainers. With just 24 seconds left in the half, it makes sense that Norwood headed to the locker room early and got looked at by trainers. We’ll keep you updated with any change to his status. The Steelers are already down one safety as Terrell Edmunds is out with a hamstring injury, but the team signed safety Elijah Riley to their active roster today so they have some depth if Norwood does have to miss time.