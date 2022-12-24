Steelers Vs. Raiders: Inactives For Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of five players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 16 Saturday night home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and as expected, it includes several familiar names.

Inactive for the Steelers Saturday night are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and safety Terrell Edmunds.

Rudolph is back on the inactive list again after being active in Week 15 due to starting quarterback Kenny Pickett having to miss that game with a concussion. Pickett is active Saturday night and will start against the Raiders.

Green and Robinson have both been on the inactive list quite a bit this season. Robinson, however, did dress and play in Week 15 due to inside linebacker Myles Jack missing that contest with a groin injury. Jack is active Saturday night after entering the weekend listed as questionable. Green has been inactive for every game this season.

As for Edmunds, he entered the weekend listed as questionable with a hamstring injury after failing to practice all week. The Steelers promoted safety Elijah Riley from the practice squad on Saturday and he gets a helmet with Edmunds sidelined

After entering the weekend listed as questionable on the Steelers’ Week 16 injury report wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe) is active Saturday night.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

ILB Mark Robinson

DT Jonathan Marshall

S Terrell Edmunds

Raiders Inactive Players

RB Zamir White

G Netane Muti

T Jackson Barton

DT Matthew Butler

DE Tashawn Bower

CB Rock Ya-Sin