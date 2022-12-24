Steelers Vs. Raiders 2022 Week 16: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 16

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, December 24, 2022

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NFL Network (national)

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analysis), Kurt Warner (analysis), Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin (analysis) Steve Wyche (sideline), Allison Williams (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -2.5

Trends:

Las Vegas are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Las Vegas are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

Las Vegas are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Las Vegas’ last 5 games on the road.

Las Vegas are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Las Vegas’ last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Las Vegas are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games played in week 16.

Pittsburgh are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Las Vegas.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Las Vegas.

Pittsburgh are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.

Pittsburgh are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games played in December.

Pittsburgh are 13-7 SU in their last 20 games played in week 16.

Raiders Injuries:

CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) – Out

G Alex Bars (knee) – Questionable

T Jackson Barton (back) – Questionable

DT Andrew Billings (fibula) – Questionable

LB Darien Butler (quadricep) – Questionable

G Dylan Parham (knee) – Questionable

RB Zamir White (ankle) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

S Terrell Edmunds (hamstring) – Questionable

WR Diontae Johnson (toe) – Questionable

ILB Myles Jack (groin) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_24_2022_vs_las-vegas-raiders_weekly_release



Game Capsule: