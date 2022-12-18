Steelers Vs. Panthers 2022 Week 15: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) vs. Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 18, 2022

Site: Bank of America Stadium (74,867) • Charlotte, NC

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis), A.J. Ross (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Panthers -3

Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-8 SU in their last 12 games.

Pittsburgh are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games against Carolina.

Pittsburgh are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games against Carolina.

Pittsburgh are 4-9 SU in their last 13 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference South division.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 17 games played in December.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games played in week 15.

Carolina are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Carolina’s last 12 games.

Carolina are 5-15 SU in their last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Carolina’s last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Carolina’s last 6 games at home.

Carolina are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Carolina are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Carolina’s last 13 games played in December.

Carolina are 10-3-2 ATS in their last 15 games played in week 15.

Carolina are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games played on a Sunday.

Steelers Injuries:

QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) – Out

ILB Myles Jack (groin) – Questionable

Panthers Injuries:

LB Brandon Smith (ankle) – Out

WR D.J. Moore (ankle) – Questionable

WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) – Questionable

S Xavier Woods (knee) – Questionable

Weather:

CHARLOTTE WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_18_2022_at_carolina-panthers_weekly_release



Game Capsule: