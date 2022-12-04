Steelers Vs. Falcons: Inactives For Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 13 Sunday afternoon road game against the Atlanta Falcons, and as expected, it includes a few familiar names.

The Steelers list of five inactive players this week includes all healthy scratches in the form of quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, cornerback Josh Jackson, inside linebacker Mark Robinson and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk. Rudolph and Green have both been inactive for every game this season. Robinson has been active for just two games this season. As for Jackson and Loudermilk, both have been inactive several times this season.

The three players who were listed as questionable this past week, outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs), running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), and outside linebacker Malik Reed (back), are all active for Sunday’s road game against the Falcons.

Steelers rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal is active after being activated back to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

CB Josh Jackson

ILB Mark Robinson

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

Falcons Inactive Players

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chuma Edoga