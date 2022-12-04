Steelers Vs. Falcons 2022 Week 13: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) vs. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 4, 2022

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) • Atlanta, GA

Playing Surface: Fieldturf

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analysis), Amanda Balionis (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Falcons +1.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games.

Pittsburgh are 12-1-1 SU in their last 14 games against Atlanta.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Atlanta.

Pittsburgh are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference South division.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 18 games played in December.

Atlanta are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Atlanta’s last 9 games.

Atlanta are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.

Atlanta are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home.

Atlanta are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Atlanta are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Atlanta’s last 5 games played in December.

Atlanta are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games played in week 13.

Steelers Injuries:

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Out -IR

RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) – Out

OLB T.J. Watt (ribs) – Questionable

OLB Malik Reed (back) – Questionable

Falcons Injuries:

DT Jalen Dalton (toe) – Questionable

LB Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) – Questionable

G Chuma Edoga (knee) – Questionable

Weather:

ATLANTA WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: