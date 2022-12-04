Steelers Vs. Falcons 2022 Week 13: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) vs. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 4, 2022
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) • Atlanta, GA
Playing Surface: Fieldturf
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analysis), Amanda Balionis (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Falcons +1.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games.
Pittsburgh are 12-1-1 SU in their last 14 games against Atlanta.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Atlanta.
Pittsburgh are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference South division.
The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 18 games played in December.
Atlanta are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Atlanta’s last 9 games.
Atlanta are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.
Atlanta are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home.
Atlanta are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Atlanta are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Atlanta’s last 5 games played in December.
Atlanta are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games played in week 13.
Steelers Injuries:
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Out -IR
RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) – Out
OLB T.J. Watt (ribs) – Questionable
OLB Malik Reed (back) – Questionable
Falcons Injuries:
DT Jalen Dalton (toe) – Questionable
LB Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) – Questionable
G Chuma Edoga (knee) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_dec_4_2022_at_atlanta-falcons_weekly_release
Game Capsule:Week 13-Capsule-Steelers-Falcons