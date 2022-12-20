Steelers Tuesday Injury Report Week 16: Ten Players Listed On Estimated Offering

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 16, and the Tuesday offering, which is an estimated version, shows 10 players listed on it ahead of the team’s Saturday night home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Had the Steelers practiced on Tuesday, three players, safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related/rest), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (not injury related/rest), probably would have sat out the session.

Obviously, Heyward and Ogunjobi should both be good to go by Saturday night. As for Edmunds, Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin seemed optimistic about his Saturday availability during his Tuesday press conference.

“Terrell Edmunds has a hamstring that could slow him at the early portions of the week, but we don’t expect it to be a deal as we get later in the week,” Tomlin said on Tuesday.

Four other players, running back Najee Harris (hip), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), fullback Derek Watt (ankle), and inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin), all would have likely been limited on Tuesday has the team practiced. Tomlin addressed the status of three of those players on Tuesday.

“Diontae Johnson, a little turf toe. Derek Watt, an ankle,” Tomlin said. “None of those guys we expect to extend into the latter part of the week.”

As for Jack, who was inactive this past game with a groin injury, Tomlin sounded optimistic about him as well on Tuesday.

“He’ll probably be limited at the early portions of the week, but I don’t anticipate it negatively affecting his availability at the end of the week,” Tomlin said of Jack’s status.

As for the rest of the Steelers’ Tuesday estimated injury report, quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion), cornerback Josh Jackson (ankle), and tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) would have all likely been full practice participants on Tuesday had there been a session. Pickett, according to Tomlin, is expected to start on Saturday night after missing the team’s last game on Sunday with a concussion. As for Freiermuth, Tomlin addressed his status on Tuesday as well.

“We’ll see tomorrow,” Tomlin said about Freiermuth. “We’ll see whether it is significant or not. But again, obviously he played [on Sunday] and we anticipate him playing again this week.”

The Steelers’ next injury report will be released on Wednesday following the team’s first official practice of the week.

