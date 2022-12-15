Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 15: Pickett Still Limited; Six Others Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 15, ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Carolina Panthers, and the Thursday offering shows that six players sat out the session earlier in the day. It also shoes three new additions to the report

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were cornerback Josh Jackson (ankle), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), tight end Pat Freiermuth (groin), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related/rest).

Jackson, Johnson, and Heyward are all new additions to the injury report on Thursday. Heyward will obviously play on Sunday and it’s a good bet that Johnson and Freiermuth will as well. We’ll have to wait and see what Friday holds for Ogunjobi and Jack. As for Jackson, he’s been a healthy scratch the last several weeks. Him sitting out on Thursday won’t help his cause this week when it comes to him maybe getting a helmet.

The steelers once again have quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday so it seems very unlikely that he’ll be able to play on Sunday against the Panthers. If that’s the case, either Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph will start. Rudolph has yet to be active for a game this season.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Thursday were running back Najee Harris (hip) and cornerback Cameron Sutton (neck) and thus both are trending in the right direction. Harris had sat out on Wednesday while Sutton was previously listed as a limited participant.

The Steelers next injury report will be released after Friday’s practice, and it will include game status designations.

https://twitter.com/Steelersdepot/status/1603474245173989376